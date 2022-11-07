Read full article on original website
4d ago
It comes as NO surprise that these horrific crimes continue to progress. The Police Departments do the bare minimal since the mayor ran the agenda to de-fund the re-fund when all went quiet. She didn't stop to think about the community and the businesses that continued to be pillage until bare! Her reaction was sad and discouraging when Walgreeens was announcing major closures. She said there is one on every corner anyway. The District supervisor needs to protect the community from these attacks!
Thai Van
4d ago
😷 not 🎭 , must outlaw ski mask , it's not protect covid, it protects criminal.
B Hedda Nyggra
4d ago
What's the problem? In CA can steal (is it up to) $2,000 and it isn't a crime.
Memorial for SFPD officer killed 28 years ago scheduled for Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– Current and former members of the San Francisco Police Department will meet Sunday to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty 28 years ago. Officer James Guelff was shot and killed by a carjacking suspect on Nov. 13, 1994. A memorial service for Guelff is scheduled for Sunday […]
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street at approximately 4.25 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
$10K worth of tobacco products stolen from delivery truck in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. - Police in Daly City are investigating the theft last weekend of approximately $10,000 in tobacco products from a delivery truck. On Saturday at 4:32 p.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to a convenience store in the 400 block of Gellert Boulevard. Police said...
Crash sends car into home in San Francisco; 3 people hurt
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police officers and emergency crews were at the scene of a two-car collision in San Francisco late Thursday afternoon that injured three people and damaged a home.Police said at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a collision near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street regarding an injury accident. Arriving officers found two vehicles that had collided, sending one vehicle into a pole and the second vehicle into a residential building, where it caused structural damage.A total of three people were transported to an area hospital with unknown medical conditions, though there were reports that their injuries were not life-threatening. Police did not say whether the victims were in the vehicles, on the street, or in the building that was hit.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
thesfnews.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested by SFPD, Seize Firearm
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a series of catalytic converter thefts. The SFPD reported on October 25, at approximately 3:11 a.m., officers from the Northern Station were patrolling the area of Turk Street and Nido Avenue when they spotted a sedan vehicle lifted off the ground by a floor jack with individuals near the vehicle. Officers had the knowledge and experience that catalytic converter thefts generally occur overnight and have multiple suspects use various tools. Officers exited the patrol car with lights activated to detain the suspects and investigate the incident.
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
thesfnews.com
Alexis Octavio Meneses Arrested For Broadway Murder
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a murder that occurred on Broadway on October 6. The SFPD reported that at approximately 2:11 a.m., officers assigned to Central Station responded to the 500 block of Broadway for a report of a person down on the ground.
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.
KTVU FOX 2
Murder charges tossed in chaotic West Oakland triple homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man in connection with a triple homicide in West Oakland. A Superior Court judge dismissed the case against Jonathan Zeigler on Thursday. "He was wrongfully charged as a consequence of some very sloppy police work," his attorney William...
20-Year-old Hamza Salih Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred along Interstate Highway 580. The officials reported that the victim was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he lost control of his bike. He hit the center divider and was thrown from his bike into the eastbound lanes where he was hit by a vehicle.
KTVU FOX 2
Unleashed Force: Experts weigh how CA could regulate K-9s
OAKLAND, Calif. - When gruesome body-worn camera footage came to light earlier this year showing a Brentwood police K-9 tearing a shoplifting suspect’s scalp off, people around the country recoiled in horror. Talmika Bates’s injuries quickly went viral in what appeared to be an unusual case of a police...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
KTVU FOX 2
DA clears Richmond, Oakland police for killing man who left woman for dead
RICHMOND, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Thursday cleared the officers in the fatal shooting of a man who left a woman for dead in the East Bay hills. District Attorney Diana Becton and her office had been handling an independent investigation into the death of...
sfstandard.com
SF Store Closed Due to ‘Rampant Theft’ Reopens as Police Step Up Patrols
A high-end outdoor clothing store, popular with techies, will reopen its doors Thursday, after “rampant organized theft” forced it to shut down in October. Cotopaxi said it is reopening after reaching an agreement with local police to increase foot patrols in the area. The store has also beefed up its own security.
One arrested in connection with Oakland business robberies
Police have arrested one person in connection with a series of robberies at a business in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
Fatal shooting victim in SF identified as 20-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District this week. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon. The […]
Three arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in San Francisco
Three people were arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and charges related to a ghost gun, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
