Indianapolis, IN

NBC Philadelphia

Helmet-Less Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates to Celebrate Win Vs. Falcons

Helmet-less Baker Mayfield headbutts teammates to celebrate TNF win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Baker Mayfield was amped up for the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Maybe a little too amped up. After kicker Eddy Pineiro gave Carolina a 25-15 lead with a...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Philadelphia

Equanimeous, Amon-Ra St. Brown Playing for More Than Pride in Bears-Lions Game

St. Brown brothers playing for more than just pride originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s nothing like a little sibling rivalry. That’s what Equanimeous St. Brown is looking forward to when the Bears take on the Lions at Soldier Field, and he gets to share the field with his brother Amon-Ra.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Philadelphia

XFL Draft Week Officially Set for Three-Day Event in Las Vegas

The XFL officially has a draft date. After releasing the new team names and logos in October, the league has set the player draft for Nov. 15 through Nov. 17. XFL Draft Week will be held at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. After holding abbreviated seasons in 2001...
LAS VEGAS, NV

