Mitchell firefighters were on the scene of a garage fire on the east side of Mitchell last night. Fire Marshal Shannon Sandoval says firefighters were called to 817 East 2nd Avenue at around 6:30 PM. When crews arrived, they found fire exiting from the north side of a detached garage about 20-30 feet away from the residence. Homeowners were home at the time. Sandoval says the garage door had to be cut for firefighters to enter the garage to fight the fire, and there were gas cans, propane fuel, and a Jeep in the garage. The garage sustained several thousands of dollars in damage, and everything inside the garage was a loss. Crews were on scene for around two and a half hours. No one was injured in the fire. The cause is not known, but the fire is not deemed suspicious.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO