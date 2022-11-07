ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

4d ago

Please people if you know who that owns this truck say something. What would you do if they shot your dog. This is terrible if you know something please say something

4d ago

This is why I never let my dogs outside alone. If they're outside I'm outside. We have to protect them you cannot lead them run outside by your property anymore. Sioux Falls is not the area that it used to be there are a lot of bad people coming into this area. I feel so sorry for this dog just outside enjoying thed enjoying the day and it's shot. I hope whoever did this karma bites you in the butt. But please do not leave your dogs outside if you have to put up a privacy fence or get them into your house when you're not there please do that. My dogs are in my house all the time When they're not outside. They are so worth the money and the time and effort we put into them. I'm praying that this person is caught

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating a robbery at convenience store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shoplifting at a local convenience store. The initial call came in as a robbery at the store near the corner of 10th Street and 12th Street in central Sioux Falls. “The clerk believes was a teenager. He ended...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer

SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Dog bites man near Sioux Falls park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a man. Officials say it happened yesterday near Legacy Park. Two men were playing with their dog in a grassy area when they were approached by a stray. The stray dog then got into a fight with their dog. One of the men was bitten while trying to break up the fight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County Sheriffs search for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a suspect wanted for sex crimes. The suspect, Eugenio LorenzoJuan, is wanted for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16. LorenzoJuan is 50 years old, 5′7″ in height, and weighs approximately 170 lbs.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Highway Patrol, westbound lanes on I-90 are closed due to a multiple-car fatal crash. Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Semi-truck rolled on I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the two people in the semi-truck that rolled on I-29 received minor injuries. According to Sgt. Cory Hartley, the semi-trailer truck, was driving northbound on I-29 when it entered into the median, jack-knifed, and rolled onto its side.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg firefighter’s response contains fire

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said. The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.
HARRISBURG, SD
more1049.com

Two Storm Lake Man Charged with Seriously Injuring Roommate in Assault

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Two Storm Lake men are facing a string of charges after police were responded to a report of an assault over the weekend. Officers were called to the 700 block of West 8th Street in Storm Lake around two o’clock Saturday morning where the victim alleged his two roommates had attacked him while he was asleep and also attempted to stab him before the victim was able to flee and call for help.
STORM LAKE, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Calves stolen in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, multiple calves were stolen from a pasture in Brookings county. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says the crime took place sometime between Oct. 27 and Nov. 5 on 473rd Ave near 198th St. An unknown suspect removed nine black calves with blue or pink ear tags, worth a combined approx. $10,000. The calves were not branded. This incident remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
YANKTON, SD
mitchellnow.com

Mitchell firefighters called to Tuesday night garage fire

Mitchell firefighters were on the scene of a garage fire on the east side of Mitchell last night. Fire Marshal Shannon Sandoval says firefighters were called to 817 East 2nd Avenue at around 6:30 PM. When crews arrived, they found fire exiting from the north side of a detached garage about 20-30 feet away from the residence. Homeowners were home at the time. Sandoval says the garage door had to be cut for firefighters to enter the garage to fight the fire, and there were gas cans, propane fuel, and a Jeep in the garage. The garage sustained several thousands of dollars in damage, and everything inside the garage was a loss. Crews were on scene for around two and a half hours. No one was injured in the fire. The cause is not known, but the fire is not deemed suspicious.
MITCHELL, SD
kiwaradio.com

Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
SIOUX CENTER, IA

