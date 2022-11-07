Read full article on original website
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
Virginia murder suspect arrested in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force arrested a man Wednesday in Frankfort who was wanted in connection to a Virginia murder. The task force said they arrested Kai Lasana who was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia. Lasana was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm during a felony, and burglary for an incident that happened in July 2019.
LPD: Man in custody charged with September Lexington murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Sept. 22, shooting death of Raymond Brooks. The Lexington Police Department said they have charged 37-year-old Jonathan Lockhart with murder Friday. The department said Lockhart was already in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Trooper promoted to sergeant at Post 15 in Columbia
A Kentucky State Trooper assigned to Post 15 in Columbia, which serves Russell County, was recently promoted to a leadership role, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Trooper Marvin L. Blakey II was promoted to sergeant at Post 15. Blakey was among 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021.
Lexington police arrest man after search, university shelter-in-place
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police arrested a man Thursday concerning a stolen vehicle. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for Christian Pierce because they wanted to question him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and running from the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
Two people perish in Berea house fire
Two people have perished in a house fire in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told the Berea Citizen that 27-year-old Heaven Renner and 57-year-old Tommy Damrell were killed when the residence caught fire at approximately 10:45 Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. When firefighters arrived...
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is still a state of emergency in Estill County tonight. As crews work to contain one of the two wildfires that began burning this week. People have been fighting to protect their homes. Just when people finally thought their homes were safe from encroaching...
Georgetown Police Department solving crimes with Flock safety cameras
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown’s Police Department is being proactive in fighting crime. Joining the multiple agencies across Kentucky using Flock safety cameras. The FBI said seven out of 10 crimes are committed with the use of a car. now agencies are using Flock safety cameras to...
Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
Probable cause moves deadly Ky. officer-involved crash case forward
The man accused of killing a London police officer appeared before a judge Tuesday following the discovery of new evidence.
Shot fired after student dropped off at bus stop, school officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shot was fired shortly after a student got off a school bus in Morgan County Thursday evening, school officials say. According to a letter sent to Morgan County Schools families, when the student was dropped off at the bus stop, they sprinted up the road. Somewhere between the student’s home and the bus stop, a gun was fired.
Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington
Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
Bryan Station High School holds memorial service in honor of veteran graduate
Air Force Col. Kelly Cook went missing in Vietnam while flying a mission. Both he and the aircraft commander are missing in action. Bryan Station High School holds memorial service …. Air Force Col. Kelly Cook went missing in Vietnam while flying a mission. Both he and the aircraft commander...
One juvenile in custody following bomb threat at Southern Kentucky school
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One school is safe and one juvenile is in custody following a bomb threat in Southern Kentucky. Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wayne County Middle School in Monticello around 10:30 Tuesday morning after the school resource officer was notified of a note found on a bathroom wall.
