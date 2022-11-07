MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shot was fired shortly after a student got off a school bus in Morgan County Thursday evening, school officials say. According to a letter sent to Morgan County Schools families, when the student was dropped off at the bus stop, they sprinted up the road. Somewhere between the student’s home and the bus stop, a gun was fired.

