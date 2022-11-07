ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron man goes on trial for murder in 2020 Kenmore shooting

By Stephanie Warsmith, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
An Akron man is on trial for murder in connection with another man’s fatal shooting in December 2020.

Kashmair Mingo is one of three men arrested in the shooting death of Tyrae Carter and the first to go on trial.

Mingo’s trial before Edward O’Farrell, a visiting judge, began with jury selection Monday morning in Summit County Common Pleas Court. The trial is expected to last into next week.

Carter, 21, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3, 2020, in a vehicle near Tampa Avenue and 28th Street Southwest in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood. Police said he was shot following an argument.

The shooting was toward the end of a year with 50 homicides in Akron, a record number for the city.

Police also arrested Javion Rankin and Dorell Davis in Carter’s shooting. Police said DNA evidence linked Rankin to the shooting and to a robbery the following day.

Rankin, 20, of Akron, is accused of being the triggerman in Carter’s shooting. He is charged with aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery, all with gun specifications, as well as having weapons while under disability. This is a charge that means a person was prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction.

Rankin is scheduled to go on trial in early January and is represented by Attorneys Alan Medvick and Don Malarcik.

Davis, 23, of Reno, Nevada, pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors in June to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification and aggravated robbery. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges against him, which included murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 25.

Attorney Joe Gorman is representing him.

Mingo, 23, faces the same charges as Rankin, plus one count of obstructing justice.

John Greven is Mingo’s attorney.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

