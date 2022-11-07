Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
LPD’s Drug Unit, Special Response Team make arrests in separate raids
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Police Drug Unit and Special Response Team surrounded a home right off Loop Road before sun up Friday. The target of this raid was at home at the time of execution of the narcotics search warrant. LPD Chief Steve Wallen explains that...
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
WOKV.com
Man charged in 1994 murders of Texas couple, their 3-year-old child
Man charged in 1994 murders of Texas couple, their 3-year-old child Garcia is accused of stabbing Francisco Santoni, 59, Maria Concepcion “Connie” Villa, 28, and 3-year-old Dante Santoni to death. (NCD)
More than double the usual number of fatal police pursuits reported last year in TN
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — In a matter of seconds, a woman lost her career, her left arm and the love of her life. A suspect fleeing from police crashed into Chyenne Moses and her husband, Joe, as they drove home in Monroe County. The crash happened several minutes after...
WKRN
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — After searching for a missing teenager out of Wilson County for nearly a week, the 19-year-old was found safe in another state. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said they found her Friday with someone she knew. Last week, the sheriff’s office told News...
actionnews5.com
Defense attorney explains Tenn. Secretary of State’s ‘bare minimum’ DUI sentence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re getting a first look at the night Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence this past summer. The entire incident was caught on camera. Hargett was arrested back in June after leaving the Bonnaroo music festival while intoxicated in...
WOKV.com
Texas woman sentenced to death for cutting baby from womb
Texas woman sentenced to death for cutting baby from womb Taylor Parker was found guilty of cutting Simmons-Hancock’s baby from her womb. The mother did not survive. (NCD)
dicksonpost.com
Opinion: As Tennessee drivers get new license plates, consider one that supports a cause
In January 2022, Tennessee announced the requirement for all drivers to get a new license plate. Since a new plate is required, it’s a great time to consider a specialty plate that will help our local children. It seems the norm to receive daily emails, calls and even texts...
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
WOKV.com
3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from safe in California house
3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from safe in California house This is the second time in 2022 that a medal from a female volleyball team member has been stolen in Orange County. (NCD)
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
Crews continue to respond to 'The Dragon' motorcycle crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A section of Highway 129, known as "The Dragon", has shut down due to a wildfire resulting from a motorcycle crash. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the fire is an estimated 177 acres. It is 90% contained. The fire was first reported by...
mahoningmatters.com
Crash on notorious road known as ‘The Dragon’ starts wildfire in Smoky Mountains park
A motorcycle crash on the notorious stretch of road known as “The Dragon” ignited a wildfire that has spread across 100 acres inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to Tennessee officials. The fire was 90% contained Monday, Nov. 9, and some ongoing “rain is likely to help...
WOKV.com
SEE: Florida prepares for Nicole
SEE: Florida prepares for Nicole Florida residents took steps to prepare as Nicole took aim at the east coast. (NCD)
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
WOKV.com
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida Early morning Wednesday, winds caused some transformers and batteries to explode in Miami. (NCD)
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Six tickets purchased in Tennessee won big last night
Although no one in Tennessee walked away a billionaire, several big winners scored thousands of dollars with lucky picks overnight.
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
