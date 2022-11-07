Read full article on original website
City of Reno hosts Veterans Day parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno hosted its annual Veterans Day parade to honor all who served. “A lot of my brothers died along side me in the same foxhole and ma’am i’m still fighting that war,” said Vietnam War veteran, Joe Lopez, speaking to KOLO 8 News Now’s Crystal Garcia, at the parade on Friday morning.
Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Fundraiser
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for your help to keep its programs going. It helps more than 10,000 youth across more than 38 facilities and there are plans for it to expand to more rural counties throughout Nevada. Inflation is driving...
Carson City sets deadline to resolve signature discrepancies
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City has set a deadline of Nov. 14 at 5:00 p.m. for voters to cure signature discrepancies on mail ballots. The city’s clerk office requests voters view the list of discrepancies, which can be viewed here. If your name appears on the list provided, Carson City is requiring you to resolve the discrepancy before the ballot can be accepted.
NULYPHE Media hopes to bring hands-on hip-hop workshop to schools in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - H.O.W. 4 HipHop is an introductory workshop created by NULYPHE, a Reno-based multimedia company. The goal of the workshop is to bring this curriculum to schools across Northern Nevada in hopes that will inspire kids to envision careers for themselves in the music industry. Jywanza Scott...
WCSD votes on framework for replacing District E Seat
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has voted to proactively adopt a process for appointing a replacement for Trustee Dr. Angie Taylor, should she be elected to the State Assembly District 27 seat. Under the revised statute, any successful applicant for the District E post must be...
Arts for All Nevada ready to host its annual Holiday Family Art Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada’s Annual Holiday Family Art Festival returns this weekend!. Executive director, Jackie Clay, and teaching artist, Cheryl Johnson, stopped by Morning Break to give us a sneak peek at one of the crafts kids will be able to do during Saturday’s festivities.
All welcome to NIA Thanksgiving service
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All people are invited to the free Nevada Interfaith Association Thanksgiving service. This is a northern Nevada tradition that has gone uninterrupted for 37 years even during the pandemic. The evening will include a worship service, prayer, and music from a variety of faith traditions. The...
Marked Studios offering free tattoos to veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marked Studios is offering free tattoos for veterans on Veterans Day. Marked Studios is hosting the event, but tattoo artists from Lasting Dose, Can I Play With Madness Tattoo, and more are donating their time for tattooing. This is the 8th time Marked Studios will hold...
Free Holiday Arts Festival at the Lake Mansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada is kicking off the holiday season with the Lake Mansion Holiday Arts Festival. It’s free and family friendly. The event takes place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Mansion at 250 Court Street in Reno. It is open to the public will feature eight hands-on art making stations, ornament making, a meet and greet with Santa, and a holiday pop-up store. Every child in attendance will receive a free book from Spread the Word Nevada and there will be a toy drive to benefit the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation. Santa Claus will be making an appearance from 10 a.m. to noon to hear wish lists and for photo opportunities. The free event, hosted by Arts for All Nevada, features interactive art stations, Santa Claus, free books for kids and more.
Chemigram Landscapes Exhibition at Stremmel Gallery
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance to look at landscapes like you’ve never seen them before. Stremmel Gallery is showcasing the work of a local artist who has a unique way of creating his pieces. Nolan Preece refers to his work as chemical painting. He’s invented a way to use photographic paper, floor wax and chemical reactions to create incredibly detailed and textured works of art.
St. Mary’s closes Maternal Child Health program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s will be closing its Maternal Child Health program. The memo says the canceling of the program is due to a significant downturn in the number of deliveries made at the hospital. They also blamed staffing shortages and limitations to anesthesia coverage. St. Mary’s...
Local Public Works crews prep for winter season with Snow Plow Simulator
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the last two days, public works crews with the city and county participated in a two-hour training program which included a virtual snow plow simulator. The experience, a first of its kind for our region, allows for crew members to get comfortable operating a 60,000...
Truckee expands home weatherization rebates
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Town of Truckee announced it will be launching expanded home weatherization rebates. The expansion is a partnership with the Truckee Donner Public Utility District and expands eligibility for existing rebates previously limited to customers using electricity as their primary heating source. All TDPUD customers are...
Local wellness spas offer discounts and promotions for first responders, military members and frontline workers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Healing for Heroes” is a special program that allows guests to sponsor a healthcare worker, first responder or military personnel with a massage or other service at either Dolce Vita Wellness Spa or The Refuge Spa. Nyla Allen, owner of both businesses, stopped by...
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s cold outside and the chances are parents are layering their kids, but experts say to think twice before buckling children wearing thick coats in the car seats. Child Passenger Safety Instructor at REMSA, Nellie Martinez said, bulky winter coats will cause the straps to...
Snow Plow Drivers Taught By Simulation
Cold weather will persist through the weekend, as several reinforcing shots of cold air will slide into our region. One system on Saturday will bring a burst of snow showers Saturday evening into Saturday night. Accumulation and winter driving conditions are possible. -Jeff.
Great Full Gardens showcases Thanksgiving-inspired menu items, including soups and desserts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Your Thanksgiving feast is already on the menu at Great Full Gardens across Reno and Sparks. Founders of the restaurant and its subsequent side business, Gino the Soup Man, have created a full fall line-up of autumn inspired entrees, soups and desserts. Gino and Juli Scala...
Local firm makes TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022′ list
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -National recognition for a local company. A Reno-based software firm makes a list of the top inventions of the year. It’s a list any company would envy and aspire to: the Best New Inventions of 2022. That invention is software that addresses the pressing issue of...
Katey’s Craft Corner: Our Rustic Heart shows how easy it is to use its candle refill kits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are two things that draw you to a candle: The scent and the container it’s in. We’ve all experienced the sadness that comes from burning a candle down to the wick in our favorite jar and having to throw the whole thing away.
