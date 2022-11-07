ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Cordele Dispatch

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Thomasville man arrested for murder and possession of a firearm

The Thomasville Police Department, alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a man in connection with a murder from late October. According to GBI, 53-year-old James Hudson and Jamal Hayes traveled to the 1300 block of North DawsonStreet, where the victim, Kelton Butler was sleeping. Hudson and Hayes began assaulting and cutting the victim.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1100 Block of Dade Street just before 8 p.m. They discovered shell casings in the area, and found an injured person, who was taken to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Gadsden County have opened two sandbag locations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The two locations will run until noon on Thursday, November 10th. The first is at Post Plant Pitt off Post Plant Road, and the second is at Clark Pitt...
thefamuanonline.com

Will recent shootings affect Winter Festival?

The weather outside is frightful and so are the families eager to celebrate the holidays after witnessing the noticeable increase in gun-related violence in Tallahassee. City workers have been illuminating the town with lights, music, live performances, a parade and a 5k run for over 35 years in the name of holiday cheer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects. The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises. “I had a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Man arrested in Grady Co. murder investigation

WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whigham on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The investigation started at a home on Swamp Creek Road early Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. The...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
SARASOTA, FL
WJHG-TV

Three arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Through further investigation, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was able to determine a third suspect, Destiny Star Lewis (pictured below with Molly Jarrett) , was suspected of being involved in the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with principal in the...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. As of Wednesday, Leon County is under a tropical storm warning and Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters said that means...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center. De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Voluntary evacuation orders issued in Franklin County

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a voluntary evacuation order will go into effect Thursday, November 10 at 8 a.m. ahead of Hurricane Nicole. The order impacts all barrier islands including Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island & St. George Island, Low lying Coastal Areas...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy