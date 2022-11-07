Read full article on original website
WCTV
Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
QPD arrests homicide suspect involved in shooting on West Pensacola Street
The Quincy Police Department arrested a suspect involved in the shooting incident that took place on West Pensacola Street in front of Half Time Liquors.
WCTV
Verdict in for man accused of killing, dumping man’s body on Ridge Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing a man and dumping his body along Ridge Road has just been found guilty of manslaughter and credit card theft. Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner. Spooner’s body was found wrapped...
Cordele Dispatch
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
Man found guilty of robbery in Tallahassee
The United States Department of Justice Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office announced Thursday a man of south Florida was found guilty of robbery and another offense.
wfxl.com
Thomasville man arrested for murder and possession of a firearm
The Thomasville Police Department, alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a man in connection with a murder from late October. According to GBI, 53-year-old James Hudson and Jamal Hayes traveled to the 1300 block of North DawsonStreet, where the victim, Kelton Butler was sleeping. Hudson and Hayes began assaulting and cutting the victim.
WCTV
TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1100 Block of Dade Street just before 8 p.m. They discovered shell casings in the area, and found an injured person, who was taken to...
Thomasville man detained on homicide, other offenses
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a man was detained in connection with a death investigation.
WCTV
Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Gadsden County have opened two sandbag locations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The two locations will run until noon on Thursday, November 10th. The first is at Post Plant Pitt off Post Plant Road, and the second is at Clark Pitt...
thefamuanonline.com
Will recent shootings affect Winter Festival?
The weather outside is frightful and so are the families eager to celebrate the holidays after witnessing the noticeable increase in gun-related violence in Tallahassee. City workers have been illuminating the town with lights, music, live performances, a parade and a 5k run for over 35 years in the name of holiday cheer.
Two men charged with second degree murder after deadly Tallahassee shooting
Murder charges have been filed in connection to the mass shooting event outside of businesses on West Pensacola Street in late October.
WCTV
Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects. The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to...
WCTV
The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises. “I had a...
WALB 10
Man arrested in Grady Co. murder investigation
WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whigham on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The investigation started at a home on Swamp Creek Road early Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. The...
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
WJHG-TV
Three arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Through further investigation, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was able to determine a third suspect, Destiny Star Lewis (pictured below with Molly Jarrett) , was suspected of being involved in the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with principal in the...
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. As of Wednesday, Leon County is under a tropical storm warning and Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters said that means...
WCTV
Friends of DeMario Murray celebrate his life after deadly Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When April Hill looks through old photos of the class of 2000, one face stands out. “Yeah, everybody was DeMario’s friend. Everybody liked DeMario,” Hill said. “Just a really kind spirit. He would be someone that your parents would want you to be friends with.”
WCTV
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center. De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola...
WCTV
Voluntary evacuation orders issued in Franklin County
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a voluntary evacuation order will go into effect Thursday, November 10 at 8 a.m. ahead of Hurricane Nicole. The order impacts all barrier islands including Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island & St. George Island, Low lying Coastal Areas...
