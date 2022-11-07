WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new details on a Loop 11 crash that left one person dead and three others injured on Thursday. WFPD officials said a Cadillac was heading eastbound on Northwest Drive when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Loop 11. As the Cadillac crossed Loop 11, it was reportedly hit directly on its passenger side by a Ford Escape that was heading northbound on Loop 11. The Cadillac then hit a power pole.

