News Channel 6 hosting annual Ham & Turkey Drive
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is partnering with Hamilton Bryan to host an all-day Ham and Turkey Drive that’s taking place on Friday. You can drop off your frozen hams, turkeys or other non-perishables from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. We’ll be at Hamilton Bryan on...
Southern Grit Advocacy brings awareness to human trafficking
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Community members came together Thursday morning to enjoy Breakfast with the Mayor, hosted by Southern Grit Advocacy to raise awareness of human trafficking. Studies show Texas has the second-highest number of human trafficking cases in the U.S. That is why they wanted to raise awareness...
Winfield United to expand in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Winfield United held a ground breaking event Wednesday morning as they are expanding their business of Land O’Lakes in Wichita Falls. Already one of America’s premier food companies, this new facility will provide all of Texas and most of Oklahoma’s production of Land O’Lakes products.
30 WFISD teachers given West Teaching Excellence Award
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials visited 24 schools on Wednesday to greet 30 teachers who were named 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners. The West Teaching Excellence Awards have been a district tradition since 1983, and the honor is provided by the West Foundation. District officials said the 30 teachers selected this year are considered “tops in the field” of WFISD’s 1,000 teachers.
United Supermarkets donates to The Salvation Army
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $10,000. That’s what the Salvation Army received from United Supermarkets on Tuesday. Team members with United Supermarkets joined with representatives from The Salvation Army to recognize a donation of $10,000 to the organization. “This generous donation from United Supermarkets has allowed the Salvation Army...
Land O’Lakes donates 20K pounds of food to WFAFB
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Do you like mac-n-cheese? How about 20,000 pounds worth? That’s how much was donated to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Wednesday. That donation was made by company Land O’Lakes and will now be distributed to those in the community. “During this...
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts awards ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office hosted an awards ceremony Wednesday morning at the law enforcement center. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke presented those awards by introducing each of the recipients and explaining why they are recieving the award. Some awards were given for saving...
Judge Woody Gossom speaks on new Wichita County judge
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The votes are in and Jim Johnson was elected Tuesday as the new Wichita County Judge. Current Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom will remain in power through Jan. 1, 2023, and then Johnson will be sworn in. Gossom believes the county will be in good...
HSFB BI-DISTRICTS - NOV. 10-11, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football playoffs are here!
Active shooter exercise to close roads on Nov. 16
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and the Wichita County Office of Emergency Management will host an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 16. City officials said this exercise will happen at the vacant Sam Houston Elementary School at 2500 Grant Street from 8 a.m. to about noon. Streets around this area will be closed for the exercise.
WFPD: Driver ran stop sign in deadly Loop 11 wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new details on a Loop 11 crash that left one person dead and three others injured on Thursday. WFPD officials said a Cadillac was heading eastbound on Northwest Drive when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Loop 11. As the Cadillac crossed Loop 11, it was reportedly hit directly on its passenger side by a Ford Escape that was heading northbound on Loop 11. The Cadillac then hit a power pole.
City of Vernon names new chief of police
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Vernon announced Wednesday the appointment of its new chief of police. Wayne Hodges was named to the role. City officials said he has over 20 years of experience with the Vernon Police Department, serving as a police officer, police corporal, school resource officer, patrol sergeant, administrative sergeant, police lieutenant and police captain.
Victim identified in Loop 11 deadly wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls PD identified the person who died in Thursday’s deadly wreck as Maria Flores, 56, of Wichita Falls. WFPD officers responded to the intersection of Loop 11 and Northwest Drive to investigate a pin-in crash. When officers arrived, they found Flores had been ejected from one of the two involved vehicles and was deceased.
Christ Academy volleyball wins 3rd consecutive state title
WACO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Christ Academy volleyball team won its 3rd consecutive state title on Thursday. They played Heritage School in Waco, and won the sets 25-17, 25-18 and 25-21. The victory is head coach Sara Lindemann’s 5th overall title since 2012. “What makes Christ Academy volleyball different...
Deals for Veterans Day
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Numerous local restaurants will be offering specials for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, as a way to say thank you for the sacrifices made by veterans and active-duty service members. See the full list below:. Applebee’s is offering all veterans and active duty military...
Crime of the week: Welch St. murder suspect arrested
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It has been just under three weeks since police responded to a gunshots call only to discover 45-year-old Michael Dewayne Allen had been murdered. A search for the person responsible immediately began, and officers said it didn’t take long before an arrest was made. Chief...
16-year-old faces capital murder charge
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 16-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Andrew Gable on June 1 will now be tried as an adult for capital murder. Ricardo Sapata was the first suspect arrested in connection with the case, while 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was arrested...
