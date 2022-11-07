ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

C.J. Stroud: After subpar game, is Buckeyes quarterback still the Heisman Trophy favorite?

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kWO2_0j1n4yoE00

With three games left in the 2022 college football regular season, the Heisman Trophy race remains up in the air.

With the reigning Heisman Trophy winner seemingly out of the picture in Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, coming into Week 11 with +3,000 odds to take home the trophy, a new winner is likely set to be crowned in New York City Dec. 10.

Ohio State football news:Join the Ohio State football insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman

Here's a look at the four leading candidates to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy per Tipico Sportsbook, and what each of their resumes are heading into the final three games of the regular season.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: +170

C.J. Stroud didn't find success in the passing game in Ohio State's 21-7 win against Northwestern.

Navigating 30 mph winds and rain, Stroud recorded only 76 passing yards and no touchdowns — the first time, as a starting quarterback, that he has failed to eclipse 100 passing yards or fail to throw a touchdown — completing only 10 of his 26 pass attempts. He also added a career-high 79 rushing yards on six carries.

OSU Headlines newsletter:Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio State sports

But the Ohio State quarterback remains the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy in multiple sportsbooks including Tipico (+170), Draft Kings (+180), FanDuel (+180) and BetMGM (+175).

Through nine games, Stroud has 2,453 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 67.9% of his 249 pass attempts after finishing fourth for the trophy in 2021 behind Young , Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker: +280

Hendon Hooker didn't turn any heads against Georgia.

In Tennessee's 27-13 loss to the Bulldogs, he was limited to 195 yards, no touchdowns an a interception for an offense that didn't score its first touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Heading into Week 11, Hooker is the consensus second-place favorite for the Heisman Trophy, earning +280 offs from Tipico and Draft Kings, while FanDuel and BetMGM each have him at +300.

In nine games, Hooker has 2,533 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and two interceptions, completing a career-high 71% of his 252 pass attempts. He's also added four rushing touchdowns and 355 rushing yards on 91 carries.

Michigan RB Blake Corum: +750

Blake Corum continued his pitch to be the best running back in college football this past Saturday.

The Michigan running back recorded 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Wolverines' 52-17 win against Rutgers. Corum now has six-straight games of 100 yards or more and has scored in each of Michigan's nine games in 2022.

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound running back is the consensus third betting option for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, coming into Week 11 with +750 odds from Tipico and Draft Kings sportsbooks, while FanDuel sportsbook and BetMGM have Corum at +600 odds.

CFP rankings update:CFP rankings: How did Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson do in Week 10?

Ohio State vs. Northwestern analysis:Analysis: Ohio State football's run issues don't bode well for Michigan showdown

For an award that has not had a running back winner since Alabama's Derrick Henry in 2015, Corum has 1,224 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns in nine games.

USC QB Caleb Williams: +750

While Stroud and Hooker struggled, USC quarterback Caleb Williams continued to shine.

Williams threw four touchdowns in the Trojans' 41-35 win against Cal with 360 passing yards and a 63.4% completion rate on 41 pass attempts. He added a rushing touchdown with 37 rushing yards on seven carries.

While Williams has 32 total touchdowns compared to one interception through nine games, along with 2,742 passing yards, he remains either tied with Corum for third or sitting in fourth place in the 2022 Heisman Trophy race, earning +750 odds from Tipico sportsbook, +700 odds from Draft Kings sportsbook and +800 odds from both FanDuel sportsbook and BetMGM.

Here's other betting leaders for the 2022 Heisman Trophy

  • Oregon QB Bo Nix: +900
  • Georgia QB Stetson Bennett: +1,500
  • North Carolina QB Drake Maye: +1,500
  • LSU QB Jayden Daniels: +2,000
  • Alabama QB Bryce Young: +3,000
  • TCU QB Max Duggan: +4,000
  • UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson: +6,000
  • Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs: +9,000

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral

Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Michigan Quarterback Appears To Have Undergone Surgery

On Wednesday, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara posted a photo from a hospital bed — confirming a season-ending surgery on the lower-body injury he suffered earlier this year. McNamara entered the 2022 season in a quarterback battle with the Wolverines' now-starter J.J. McCarthy. He was knocked out of action during...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Farrell reveals Top 10 coaching candidates for Nebraska

The Nebraska coaching search is now closing in on the two-month mark since the firing of Scott Frost on September 11th. Questions remain on who athletic director Trev Alberts will hire to take over the program starting in 2023. Shortly after firing former coach Scott Frost, the athletic director said the following about the search for a new head coach, “I will tell you a little bit about the process going forward and we’ll open it up to questions. Obviously, we’re going to do a national search. We’re going to engage some third-party help, mostly for logistics and other things. I...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Watch: Terrible College Football Trick Play Attempt Goes Viral

Wednesday night MACtion has yet again delivered with some midweek excitement. During this evening's matchup between Kent State and Bowling Green, the Golden Flashes attempted a wild trick play on 3rd-and-8 from the 13-yard-line. Quarterback Collin Schlee faked like he was walking off the field as he barked over at...
KENT, OH
The Spun

Jalen Hurts Names Loudest College Football Stadium He Played In

Jalen Hurts played in a bunch of big games as the starting quarterback for Alabama and Oklahoma. The downside to that is he dealt with a lot of hostile environments. During an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Hurts revealed which road environment in college football was the loudest he faced.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Juwan Howard said after Michigan basketball beat Eastern Michigan

DETROIT — For the second game of the season, and a nonconference one against a Power Five team at that, there was some drama for Michigan basketball. Yes, Eastern Michigan is in the Mid-American Conference, and the Wolverines were expected to be big winners, but the Eagles had a force to be reckoned with in former five-star Emoni Bates, who scored 30 against the maize and blue. However, Hunter Dickinson came alive for Michigan in the second half, while Terrance Williams II had his first-career double-double, to help elevate the maize and blue, 88-83, at Little Caesar’s Arena.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Columbus Dispatch

National Signing Day: Proximity, familiarity help drive decisions by central Ohio athletes

Surrounded by 11 other Gahanna Lincoln seniors, Camden Bentley stepped forward Nov. 9 to announce her next track and field move. Bentley then revealed she was a wearing a University of Kentucky shirt, eliciting a cheer among the throng of attendees and signifying she would compete for a women's program that finished third at the NCAA outdoor national championships last June.
GAHANNA, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy