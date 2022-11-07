ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was the best high school athlete in Greater Columbus last week? Your votes decide

By Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Voting is open for the Athlete of the Week.

Dispatch.com readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes of the week on their desktop, the Dispatch.com mobile web or Dispatch app once per hour by scrolling down to ballots listed below.

Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday.

The Athlete of the Week voting occurs each week during high school sports competition and recognizes athletes across all sports.

If you can't see the ballot when you scroll to the bottom of this story, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. Voters can cast one vote per hour per device. You do not have to be a subscriber to vote.

Please be aware: The Dispatch's voting system recognizes only one vote per WiFi IP address, so consider taking your phone off WiFi to vote each hour if you're sharing it with multiple people.

Athletes were nominated over the past few weeks for the vote starting Monday, Nov. 7.

Please do not email your votes; they will not count. Nominations and votes are not the same things.

Athletes are on this week's ballot based on information made available to The Dispatch, and nominations made over the past week.

Once athletes win during the regular season, they're not eligible to be back on the ballot until the postseason. If athletes haven't won in the regular season, they can be nominated more than once.

Want to make sure your team's game information and statistics get to the right people? Email that information to sports@dispatch.com.

The Dispatch staff reserves the right to remove ballots or athletes from the ballot where voting irregularities have occurred.

Have any questions? Email sports editor Brian White at bwhite1@dispatch.com.

Here are this week's Athlete of the Week candidates:

Connor Ackley, Hilliard Davidson cross country: Won the Division I state championship with a time of 15:10.1.

Ethan Cohen, New Albany soccer: Scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Hilliard Davidson in a regional semifinal and the only goal in a 1-0 win over Olentangy Liberty in a regional final.

Diore Hubbard, Gahanna football: Rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 29-7 win over Hilliard Bradley.

Tommy Janowicz, Upper Arlington football: Completed 19 of 25 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-0 win over Westerville Central.

Jadia Kershaw, Olentangy Orange soccer: Made seven saves against Olentangy Berlin to earn her 14th shutout, breaking the single-season school record. She then had six saves in a 1-0 win over Dublin Jerome in the regional championship.

Andrew Leonard, Olentangy Liberty football: Completed 23 of 27 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Dublin Jerome.

Tre Lindsay, Columbus East football: Completed 11 of 21 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 129 yards and two TDs and had two interceptions in a 40-39 win over Cambridge.

Christian Manville, New Albany football: Ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 38-7 win over Hilliard Davidson.

Aidan Rogers, Harvest Prep football: Completed e14 of 18 passes for 291 yards and rushed for 57 yards on 12 carries in a 47-16 win over Zenesville West Muskingum.

Nate Severs, Big Walnut football: Ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Watkins Memorial.

Natalie Smith, Grandview soccer: Scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Berlin Hiland in a regional semifinal.

Marek Tzagournis, Dublin Jerome football: Caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and made 5.5 tackles in a 28-14 loss to Olentangy Liberty.

Kaelyn Valleau, Olentangy Orange soccer: Scored her seventh goal in four games in a 1-0 win over Dublin Jerome in a regional final. She also scored the goal in a 1-0 win over Olentangy Berlin in a the semifinal. She leads Orange with 22 goals and 13 assists.

Zack Weber, Watterson football: Rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries and had six tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 41-22 win over London.

