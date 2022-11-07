Read full article on original website
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills anticipated the question like it was an incoming blitz. “I’ve already seen a ton of it on film," Mills said. "They like to bring a lot of pressure. We’ll be ready for it. It kind of comes in any scenario." The Houston Texans' second-year...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Crowded Bears Receiver Corps Makes for Tough Decisions
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have some game day personnel issues to address. One seems to be solved after they cleared a roster spot by waiving undrafted rookie tight end Jake Tonges. They are getting ready for the return of linebacker Matthew Adams, if not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Cleveland Browns
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it four in a row and improve to 7-3 on the season when they face the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins will complete their run of AFC North opponents after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, and losing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Injury Report
There wasn't anything particularly unusual about the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and that included Terron Armstead and Xavien sitting out the Wednesday practice. Armstead continues to deal with his toe injury, though the Achilles issue that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun Watson
Jadeveon Clowney was likely speaking for the locker room on Friday about his excitement for the tram to get Deshaun Watson back. Clowney didn’t hold back on what Watson can be for this team. “He's a big energy booster for a team. He can go out there make some...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Just Another Game?’ Seahawks Reveal View of QB Tom Brady & Bucs
Despite holding a 6-3 record and first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday considered the underdogs by some - indeed, the oddsmakers say it is so. Why, you might ask, are the Seahawks an underdog against a Buccaneers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak’s Got Mike’s Back: Prescott, Cowboys Ready to ‘Represent’ Coach McCarthy in Return at Packers
It's no longer a debate. Dak Prescott is in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in the illustrious history of the Dallas Cowboys, and he has the numbers to back it up. And speaking of "backs'' ... Dak is fully in support of his head coach as a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman Call for Safer NFL Playing Surfaces
CINCINNATI — NFL players are bringing more and more attention to dangerous playing surfaces this season. The debate took centerstage on Thursday night during the TNF Nightcap. Amazon's Michael Smith brought up the NFLPA letter recently sent to the league calling for the removal of slit-film turf surfaces used...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Injury Report: Reynolds Out, 4 Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions are getting slightly healthier as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears this week. While Josh Reynolds will likely be evaluated this weekend to determine if he can suit up and play, a returning Trinity Benson should see a few offensive snaps this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: LT Kolton Miller
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win. We spoke in the locker room with OL Kolton Miller and you can watch...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Raiders in Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts have had a rollercoaster week, to put it lightly. From the firing of head coach Frank Reich to the hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday, there has been no shortage of headlines around W 56th Street this week. While we have talked about the coaching moves...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on Performance vs. Raiders: ‘I Think That Was One of My Better Games’
The Jacksonville Jaguars liked what they saw from Trevor Lawrence against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lawrence liked it even more. "Yeah, I think that was one of my better games, especially this season," Lawrence said on Wednesday. "I think you just look at accuracy, decision-making, situational ball, all those things....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
J.K. Dobbins Focused on Returning for Ravens Late Playoff Run
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not suffer another knee injury. However, Dobbins did not feel like he was playing at 100 percent. So, he decided to shut down for a few weeks and undergo a procedure to further remove the scar tissue in the knee.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Injury Report: Kindle Vildor Ruled Out for Lions Game
The Bears defense will be relying on reserves in the secondary and in their pass rush on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Cornerback Kindle Vildor on Friday's final injury report is listed as out for the game after he was unable to practice Friday due to the ankle injury he suffered in pass coverage against Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dre’Mont Jones on Re-Signing with Broncos: ‘I’m Here Right Now’
On Wednesday, Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones didn't exactly go above and beyond to offer tangible encouragement to GM George Paton that he wants to stick around beyond 2022. On Wednesday, Jones threw a wet blanket on the prospect of re-signing with the Broncos and was, of course, completely...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Bills Predictions: Who Wins This Week 10 Showdown in Buffalo?
It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Sunday's huge game between the Bills (6-2) and Vikings (7-1) in western New York until we know if Josh Allen is playing or not. Allen, who practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, is listed as questionable with an elbow injury. If he plays, the Bills are maybe the best, most complete team in the NFL. He's one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the league, possessing a rare combination of size, athleticism, and arm talent. With Allen at QB, the Bills are 19-4 at home since the 2020 season, including playoffs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kyle Shanahan Expects Javon Kinlaw to Return this Season
The 49ers activated four players off Injured Reserve today, and it sounds like they'll activate another one soon. Kyle Shanahan expects defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return to the playing field at some point this season after landing on I.R. with a knee injury. There even is a possibility Kinlaw will play next week in Mexico City, although playing so soon might be a bit ambitious.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
Last weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) finally snapped a five-game losing streak that took over the entire month of October, beating a Las Vegas Raiders team that is struggling to close games even more than they are. But this week, the Jaguars have a completely different challenge in the form...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Emanuel Wilson, Running Back, Fort Valley State Wildcats
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins at Midseason: Ranking the 10 Biggest Plays
While producing a 6-3 record in the first half of the 2022 season, the Miami Dolphins had their share of memorable plays, mostly on offense but also with some on defense and at least a couple of special teams. With that in mind, let's rank the 10 biggest plays of...
