ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home contest with Lousiana

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sp9mh_0j1n4khI00

An early kick for the first ever meeting between the Seminoles and Ragin' Cajuns.

Florida State has gotten back to its winning ways after taking down Georgia Tech and Miami over the last two weekends in decisive fashion. The Seminoles' 45-3 victory over the Hurricanes tied for the second-largest margin of victory in the history of the highly-contested rivalry.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's run-away rivalry win over Miami

FSU is preparing for its final true road game of the season at Syracuse on Saturday night. Following that, the team will return home for contests against Lousiana-Lafayette and Florida in back-to-back weekends.

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during the weekend of Saturday, November 19. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between Florida State and Louisiana will kick off at noon eastern on RSN (Bally Sports Florida).

This will be the first time that the Seminoles and Ragin' Cajuns have ever met on the football field. Florida head coach Billy Napier guided the program over the last couple of years before heading to Gainesville. It's interesting that FSU will play both programs over a two-week stretch.

The Seminoles are set for just their third 'early' kickoff of the season. FSU has had eight night games through 11 games ((Wake Forest was at 3:30, Georgia Tech was at noon).

Florida State is set to take on Syracuse at 8:00 p.m. this weekend while Louisiana will host Georgia Southern on Thursday night. The Ragin' Cajuns are trying to prevent their second three-game losing streak of the season.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Hendricks leads UCF against Florida State after 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (0-1) at UCF Knights (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF's 98-95 overtime loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. UCF went 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 68.2...
ORLANDO, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Cancels Classes at Central and South Florida Sites Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is actively monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicole. As a result of the storm’s predicted path northward, the College of Law has announced the cancelation of classes Wednesday and Thursday. No classes were scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) is closed Wednesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Jeff Littleton of Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The regular season has come to an end but we’re still highlighting coaches that got the job done. This week’s coach of the week lead his team to a huge win that clinched them the number one spot in the playoffs. Our week 12 Coach of the week is coach Jeff Littleton of the Bainbridge Bearcats. Coach Littleton lead his team a big 53-20 win over region rivals the Cairo Syrupmakers.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
1K+
Followers
716
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy