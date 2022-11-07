ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

by Donna Vissman and Alyssa Hughes

As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Several Veterans Day events have already taken place across Middle Tennessee. Here is a list of 6 events taking place this week.

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QM5tn_0j1n4gAO00

Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 am

Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086

In honor of the Veterans who have served in the armed forces, the City of La Vergne will be holding its annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

The Parks Department will be offering commemorative flags that can be purchased for $10. The flags will be on display in the Field of Flags and will also contain your veteran’s information. Please contact the Parks Department office at (615) 793-3224 or stop by 294 Sand Hill Road or click here for more details.

2022 National Veterans Day Concert: “AN AMERICAN RESURRECTION: Yes, I’ll Rise Again!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0ADp_0j1n4gAO00

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Grand Ole Opry House, 2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN 37214

Join the renowned Medical Musical Group to celebrate Veterans Day in Nashville. Country recording artist and tv personality Jessie James Decker and world-class entertainer Deana Martin will join the acclaimed group of over 200 musicians and vocalists as special guests. The concert will be patriotically themed around Veterans Day to benefit children of military families who battle cancer at Vanderbilt, St. Jude’s and Shriners Hospitals, as well as raise awareness about veterans physical and mental health.

With discounted tickets for veterans and senior citizens, the whole family can celebrate all who have served at one of the most prestigious concert halls with tickets available for all ages five and up. For tickets and more information, click here.

Franklin Veterans Day Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eoCU1_0j1n4gAO00
photo by Donna Vissman

Friday, November 11 at 8:30 am – 1:00 pm

Williamson County Museum, 611 Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064

The City of Franklin will remember and honor all veterans at its Veterans’ Day Parade being held in Downtown Franklin. The parade is a joint effort of the City and local radio station WAKM AM-950. The Parade begins promptly at 11:00 a.m. at West Main and Fifth Avenue. JROTC units and/or marching bands from Williamson County high schools will participate. The Franklin Special School District will also send a large group of students to show their appreciation to veterans. Prior to the parade, a reception will be held at the Williamson County Archives from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for local veterans and their families.

For more information, call 615-794-1594 or 615-791-3217.

Field of Honor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KLDP_0j1n4gAO00
photo courtesy of Field of Honor

Through Saturday, Nov. 12.

Andrew Jackson Hermitage,421 Highland Drive, Hermitage

Once again this year, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will be the site of Field of Honor®, which displays 1,000 3-by-5-foot American flags in a show of respect to the men and women who have served or who are now serving in the U.S. military. The flags will cover Victory Field, which is part of the 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark. The Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage has organized this event, in conjunction with the Colonial Flag Foundation and The Hermitage.

Field of Honor will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 12.

  • A dedication ceremony took place Friday, Nov. 4 with master of ceremonies Rhori Johnston, Emmy Award-winning journalist with NewsChannel5; remarks from John Cooper, mayor of Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County; and a keynote address from Ginger Gilbert Ravella, author and ambassador with the Gary Sinise Foundation.
  • The Field of Honor display will conclude with a closing ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Cheatham County Veterans Day Service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MydSH_0j1n4gAO00
photo from Cheatham County Memorial Park

Friday, November 11, 11 am

Cheatham County Veterans Park, 162 John Mayfield Drive, Ashland City

They will have the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Cheatham County Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 11 starting at 11:00 am.

Wilson County Veterans Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghqG0_0j1n4gAO00

Friday, November 11, 10 am

Lebanon Wilson County Library, 108 S Hatton Avenue, Lebanon

The parade will start at 10 am at the library and continue to Veterans Plaza where a celebration will begin at 11 am.

