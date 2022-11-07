Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese are criticizing zero-Covid — in language censors don't seem to understand
In many countries, cursing online about the government is so commonplace nobody bats an eye. But it's not such an easy task on China's heavily censored internet.
Rishi Sunak faces first major foreign policy test at G20 in Bali
When Rishi Sunak steps off the plane in Bali for what will be his first major diplomatic test as prime minister, there is a forecast for heavy rain on the Indonesian island paradise and a veil of gloom over the prospects for any agreement between G20 leaders. The longest shadow...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
ANANTAPUR, India — (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much,...
Comments / 0