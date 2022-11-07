The Erie Village Board took up the issue of leaf burning after resident Shannon James spoke to the board concerning poor air quality when residents burn leaves. During the public comment portion of the November 8th meeting, James asked the board to implement some sort of burn ordinance stating that several residents are frustrated with the fact that there are no restrictions for burning, and it affects her personally because her son has asthma. James also said that this Halloween night was particularly bad in her area of town.

