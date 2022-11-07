Read full article on original website
Erie Discusses Burn Ordinance During November Meeting, Hires New SRO
The Erie Village Board took up the issue of leaf burning after resident Shannon James spoke to the board concerning poor air quality when residents burn leaves. During the public comment portion of the November 8th meeting, James asked the board to implement some sort of burn ordinance stating that several residents are frustrated with the fact that there are no restrictions for burning, and it affects her personally because her son has asthma. James also said that this Halloween night was particularly bad in her area of town.
Erie High School Holds NHS Ceremony (photos)
Erie High School’s national Honor Society added a dozen members to the organization at its recent induction ceremony. Parents and friends gathered in the high school commons for the ceremony inducting those students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher and complete the application process. A Faculty Council reviews the applications and selects those students who meet the criteria in the four categories of Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character.
MCH Tour Of Homes Dec. 1-3
The Morrison Community Hospital Foundation presents its 2nd annual Holiday Tour of Homes December 1st-3rd. The December 1st event is an exclusive preview event from 4-8 PM. The Friday and Saturday events will run from 10AM-3PM. The tour will include five Morrison area homes and Morrison Community Hospital Conference Room,...
Weekend Events for Nov. 11th-13th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. November 12th the Loveland House Museum will hold a Winter Farmers’ Market from 9am-2pm on Saturday. There will be fresh baked goods, jams, jellies, homemade candles, soaps and handmade crafts. Admission is free and there is plenty of parking. The market is handicapped accessible.
NHS Induction Held At PHS
Prophetstown High School’s National Honor Society welcomed six new members at its induction ceremony last week. Jaiden Oleson, Reagan Sibley, Madison Hill, Mya Weidel, Gracelyn Abell, and Chloe Slock were welcomed into the organization. Students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher and complete the application process....
Raising Hope’s Angel Tree Seeking Gifts
Raising Hope, a non profit organization based in Erie is seeking Christmas gifts for children currently in foster care. The organization seeks to support area foster families and foster children with basic needs for new placements such as first night bags filled with toiletries, clothing, diapers, comfort items, toys, and other resources to help at each stage of the fostering/reunification/adoption process at no cost to area foster families.
