VOTE 2022: How to find your polling location, voter registration status and Election Day hotlines

Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
Hudson Valley voters split after Gov. Hochul’s victory
Voters across the Hudson Valley are reacting to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s victory over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin
News 12
Senator-elect finds housing for disabled veteran who recently lost her home
A Bridgeport veteran who was recently evicted from her apartment will not be homeless, thanks to the emergency intervention of state and local officials who learned about her story on News 12. Air Force veteran Debbie Camp, who is disabled, says when she rented a car Friday morning as she...
Restaurant receives second discriminatory letter in two weeks
Seafood Kingz, Archie’s Tap & Table and Caliente’s were all hit with hateful letters in their mailboxes last week that showed racist and antisemitic images and slurs.
Coyotes or wolf dogs? Experts weigh in on what animal people are seeing in Fairfield
A resident says his parents saw a strange looking wolf in their yard recently that they captured on video. The family says it left and then came back and stayed for three hours.
Students storm Kingsborough Community College gates following allegations of racial slurs, fight
Many of the students present are part of a club at the school that focuses on ruling out acts of hate. They say that one of their former members was saying racial slurs in the cafeteria last week, and that things quickly went south when another student tried to get involved.
Muslim police chief placed on leave by town following discrimination allegations
Ahmed Naga is on leave weeks after he said he intends to sue Long Hill Township over alleged discrimination and racism in the workplace.
Police: 4 men wanted for entering Shirley school, drawing graffiti in in classroom
The incident happened on Sept. 26 at approximately 9:45 a.m.
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
'Stand with your kid' - Sachem Central School District warns parents about man in cowboy hat approaching students at Holtsville bus stop
The district sent a letter notifying parents that a "strange man" was watching children from across the street and then walked over to talk to the children.
Woman claims she’s misgendered at work by Dollar General
The 41-year-old woman from the hamlet of Wallkill is transitioning and says she’s done everything she can to make sure co-workers and management at the Dollar General store in Marlboro know her correct name and gender since she started last year.
School officials: Extended crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The driver of the truck was hospitalized for injuries, but News 12 is told no one else was hurt.
New Jersey Attorney General Office opens investigation after fatal police chase on Route 9
The New Jersey Attorney General Office has launched an investigation following a deadly police chase that temporarily shut down Route 9 South in Old Bridge Wednesday morning.
Police: Connecticut man stabbed woman inside her Hempstead apartment
The female victim was also inside screaming after police say she was stabbed multiple times and transported to a hospital.
Hempstead prepares for possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin announced preparations this morning in Roosevelt.
Veterans Day ceremony honors Pearl River resident who died in Iraq
Attendees paid tribute to U.S. Army Capt. Phillip Esposito who died in Iraq in 2005.
Disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran homeless on Veterans Day following eviction
A disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran is officially homeless on Veterans Day after being evicted.
Connecticut man charged in Dutchess County rape
Axel Flores, 21, of Waterbury, is accused of having sex with a minor in the town of Fishkill on Sunday.
Victims come forward in alleged check washing scheme at Merrick Post Office
News 12 first reported about the issue Thursday after a man said his check was stolen after he dropped it into the mailbox on Fisher Avenue.
News 12
Army veteran works tirelessly to help other war heroes in Rockland County
A very special veteran has worked tirelessly for the last 45 years to improve the lives of others in Rockland County. Sgt. Jeremy Honey enlisted in the U.S. Army during the draft in 1968 at the age of 21. He was deployed to Vietnam. "I went from Entre Island in...
