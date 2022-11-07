ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Eight recipients named at the AIM Tech Awards, look to increase industry workforce

OMAHA, Neb (KPTM) - At Nebraska's AIM (Applied Information Management) Institute, they have one goal in mind- to create and grow a vibrant tech community here in the heart of Nebraska. Thursday's annual AIM Tech Awards recognized the state's top technology innovators and their accomplishments. “We have tech giants here,"...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Food For Thought: Warm up at a Filipino-Hawaiian restaurant

In this week’s Food For Thought – some tropical fare at a local spot in Bellevue. The temperatures are falling, but if you want to warm up on the inside, you might just want to take a trip to Hawaii and the Philippines – in Bellevue. Ono...
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Damage resulting from leak at Nebraska State Penitentiary is long term

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections says the damage resulting from a leak at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is long-term. The department said a burst pipe caused the evacuation of a housing with 134 men Thursday. The majority of these men were relocated to a new housing unit at the Reception and Treatment Center. Alternative housing was also identified within Nebraska State Penitentiary and the Reception and Treatment Center.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Veterans Day Expo happening Saturday at Bellevue University

Bellevue University will hold a Veterans Day Expo on Saturday to help veterans connect to resources they might need or have never heard of. “It's the first year. last year it was a meet and greet, It was more what we do in an independent way this year . We though what a better way to bring out the public so they can see what’s offered to them as veterans," said Matthew Ritter, Relationships Manager of Military Programs at Bellevue University.
fox42kptm.com

Kids, it's time to break out the pencils and paper for Dear Santa Week!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Every year kids from all corners of the world write Santa Clause a letter telling him how they've been and what they want for Christmas. During the week of second week of November is the perfect time to write the letters to ensure Santa receives them, according to nationaldaycalendar.com.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Students hang out with active servicemen for Veterans Day

SARPY COUNTY, Neb.—A color presentation by the Navy Junior ROTC, musical performances by eighth grade band and choir members, and picking the brains of active servicemen. That's how students of the Papillion-La Vista Community School District spent Veterans Day. The kids were able to ask questions, hear stories and...
PAPILLION, NE
fox42kptm.com

Pottawattamie County joins Operation Green Light

Pottawattamie County joins in Operation Green Light, lighting up the Veterans Affairs building, along with Pottawattamie signage and County Jail and Sheriff’s Office. All will be lit up green to support veterans. It's part of a national effort to raise awareness of the challenges veterans face and the resources...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
fox42kptm.com

Pillen announces transition team

LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced his transition team Wednesday. Jim Pillen became governor-elect Tuesday night after defeating Democrat Carol Blood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman. CAROL BLOOD: "WE HEAR YOU, WE'RE GOING TO KEEP FIGHTING FOR YOU" Pillen said Wednesday former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebrasketball signs 6-foot-7 guard Eli Rice for 2023-24 season

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska men's basketball team has added some depth and height at the guard position for next season's campaign. Head coach Fred Hoiberg on Wednesday announced that Eli Rice has signed a National Letter-of-Intent to play for the Husker basketball program in 2023-24. The 6-foot-7,...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy