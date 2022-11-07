Read full article on original website
Eight recipients named at the AIM Tech Awards, look to increase industry workforce
OMAHA, Neb (KPTM) - At Nebraska's AIM (Applied Information Management) Institute, they have one goal in mind- to create and grow a vibrant tech community here in the heart of Nebraska. Thursday's annual AIM Tech Awards recognized the state's top technology innovators and their accomplishments. “We have tech giants here,"...
Siena Francis honors homeless veterans in the Metro, "Sometimes we feel we are forgotten"
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Omaha's Siena Francis House has provided shelter to thousands over several decades. And unfortunately, some of those individuals were the same people who fought for our freedoms. That's why the organization gave a salute to all those who served by showing their appreciation at Friday's event.
"No parent should have to bury a child"; family of hit and run victim speaks out
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An accident on Halloween night left a family picking up the pieces. A 29-year-old woman was hit by a car while she was walking out on Maple Street in Omaha. Now the victim’s family is speaking out on remembering her and how she brought their...
Food For Thought: Warm up at a Filipino-Hawaiian restaurant
In this week’s Food For Thought – some tropical fare at a local spot in Bellevue. The temperatures are falling, but if you want to warm up on the inside, you might just want to take a trip to Hawaii and the Philippines – in Bellevue. Ono...
Damage resulting from leak at Nebraska State Penitentiary is long term
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections says the damage resulting from a leak at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is long-term. The department said a burst pipe caused the evacuation of a housing with 134 men Thursday. The majority of these men were relocated to a new housing unit at the Reception and Treatment Center. Alternative housing was also identified within Nebraska State Penitentiary and the Reception and Treatment Center.
Veterans Day Expo happening Saturday at Bellevue University
Bellevue University will hold a Veterans Day Expo on Saturday to help veterans connect to resources they might need or have never heard of. “It's the first year. last year it was a meet and greet, It was more what we do in an independent way this year . We though what a better way to bring out the public so they can see what’s offered to them as veterans," said Matthew Ritter, Relationships Manager of Military Programs at Bellevue University.
Kids, it's time to break out the pencils and paper for Dear Santa Week!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Every year kids from all corners of the world write Santa Clause a letter telling him how they've been and what they want for Christmas. During the week of second week of November is the perfect time to write the letters to ensure Santa receives them, according to nationaldaycalendar.com.
Russell Speeder's Car Wash to honor veterans with free car washes for Veteran's Day
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Russell Speeder's Car Wash will be honoring veterans and military personnel with free car washes on Friday, November 11 for Veteran's Day, according to a press release from the car wash. Russell Speeder’s values the sacrifice and courage of the men and women in the...
Students hang out with active servicemen for Veterans Day
SARPY COUNTY, Neb.—A color presentation by the Navy Junior ROTC, musical performances by eighth grade band and choir members, and picking the brains of active servicemen. That's how students of the Papillion-La Vista Community School District spent Veterans Day. The kids were able to ask questions, hear stories and...
Pottawattamie County joins Operation Green Light
Pottawattamie County joins in Operation Green Light, lighting up the Veterans Affairs building, along with Pottawattamie signage and County Jail and Sheriff’s Office. All will be lit up green to support veterans. It's part of a national effort to raise awareness of the challenges veterans face and the resources...
Two local races in 2022 election just got more interesting after new results released
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New election results are out and we've learned the race for Douglas County Sheriff has tightened over the past day. This is the race that features two law enforcement veterans. Republican Aaron Hanson and Democrat Greg Gonzalez are both going for the job of sheriff. The...
OPD release description of suspect involved in parking garage shooting Wednesday morning
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police have given a description of the suspect involved in a parking garage shooting that injured two teenage boys at 1705 Douglas Street Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. where they found Latrell Benson, 15, and Bryan Saunsoci-Thompson, 14, suffering...
No official winner in race for Douglas County Sheriff as ballots are still getting counted
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - More time is required to figure out an official winner of the Douglas County Sheriff's race. That's because the difference in votes is less than 4,000 and there are still plenty of ballots left to be counted. Those include early and provisional ballots. According to the...
Pillen announces transition team
LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced his transition team Wednesday. Jim Pillen became governor-elect Tuesday night after defeating Democrat Carol Blood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman. CAROL BLOOD: "WE HEAR YOU, WE'RE GOING TO KEEP FIGHTING FOR YOU" Pillen said Wednesday former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve...
Nebrasketball signs 6-foot-7 guard Eli Rice for 2023-24 season
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska men's basketball team has added some depth and height at the guard position for next season's campaign. Head coach Fred Hoiberg on Wednesday announced that Eli Rice has signed a National Letter-of-Intent to play for the Husker basketball program in 2023-24. The 6-foot-7,...
