Bellevue University will hold a Veterans Day Expo on Saturday to help veterans connect to resources they might need or have never heard of. “It's the first year. last year it was a meet and greet, It was more what we do in an independent way this year . We though what a better way to bring out the public so they can see what’s offered to them as veterans," said Matthew Ritter, Relationships Manager of Military Programs at Bellevue University.

3 HOURS AGO