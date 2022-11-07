Douglas Lynn Powell, better known as Doug, age 80 of Clinton, TN. passed away on November 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Doug was the son of late Ernest and Molly Powell. In addition to his mother and father, Doug was preceded in death by his son Jeffery Lynn Powell and Grandson Wesley Webb. Doug was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist church for several years where he taught Sunday school. Doug was also an outdoorsman at heart, who loved fishing and hiking. In addition to his adventurous side, Doug was a U.S Navy Veteran, who loved the lord and retired as a dedicated supervisor from CUB.

CLINTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO