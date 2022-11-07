Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Body found unattended near Bryan apartment complex
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a body was found near a Bryan apartment complex. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Pendleton Drive. Police are calling it an “unattended death”. The apartment complex sent an email to residents saying Bryan police say there...
KBTX.com
Firefighters responding to fire at Hagglers Resale-tique
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Hagglers Resale-tique Friday night just before 7:30 p.m.. Witnesses that live near where the fire broke out tell us they heard a large boom and then saw large flames outside. One of the owners of the company, Tammy Crabb, tells...
KBTX.com
Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Bryan boy has been missing since Oct. 20, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. David Salinas was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of Austins Colony Parkway. The sheriff’s office said they believe he is...
KLTV
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in marlin Wednesday night. Friends of the family say Christopher Yarbro of Marlin was attempting to remove the family dog that had been hit and killed by a car when he was struck himself.
KBTX.com
Some lanes on Harvey Road closing starting Monday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Starting Monday, TxDOT is closing the inside lanes of Harvey Road going both directions. The area affected is between S. Texas Avenue and E. George Bush Drive. The inside left turn lane for Southbound Texas Avenue at the intersection of Harvey Rd. will also be closed.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman after a traffic stop. Brenham police report that Wednesday night at 11:05, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway for disregarding a stop sign. A standard wanted person check was done on the driver, Aurora Reyes-Sanchez, 22 of Brenham, who had a warrant out of Burleson, Texas, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reyes-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY
A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
KBTX.com
Power outage affecting over 3,000 CSU customers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As storms make their way into the area some College Station Utilities customers are without power. Over 1,600 customers are affected by the outage in the Castlegate and Castle Rock subdivisions. Customers along Barron Lane and Victoria avenue are also experiencing a power outage, over 1,500 customers are affected.
KWTX
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
kwhi.com
REALITY EDUCATION FOR DRIVERS OFFERED IN NAVASOTA
Drivers are invited to learn about traffic safety and injury prevention at a program next week in Navasota. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and The Reality Education for Drivers (RED) will be at Navasota Municipal Court in the City Hall Council Chambers, 200 East McAlpine Street, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
KWTX
Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
Missing Child alert issued for 13-year-old Bryan female
BRYAN, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued a missing child alert for 13-year-old Mariam Sofia Chavez on Friday, Nov. 11. She has reportedly been missing since October 9. Mariam was reportedly last seen in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road in Bryan. The organization has...
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say
CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department teaches kids fire safety
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department took a trip to Spring Creek Elementary on Friday to teach kids all about fire and life safety. Kids in Kindergarten through fourth grade had the opportunity to get up close and personal with a fire truck, participate in fire escape activities and ask all the “what if” questions they could think of.
KBTX.com
Signs of human trafficking tactics to look out for
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid heightened concern in the Bryan-College Station area, local police have dismissed numerous rumors including fears that zip-ties found on trash cans are a human trafficking tactic. The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department and Texas A&M University Police Department said in a joint statement...
KBTX.com
Holiday Ham Drive collecting donations to feed local families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two local ladies are helping feed the community one ham at a time. Several years ago, Jill Fouch and Lauren Puente launched the Holiday Ham Drive, and they’ve been able to collect thousands of dollars in donations and provide dozens of hams to area families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M donates land to Brazos County for new medical examiner’s office
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents met Thursday to approve donating 2.5 acres of land to Brazos County for a new medical examiner’s facility. The parcel of land is located on the south portion of the Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center campus near...
KBTX.com
Drought expands despite rain last week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released an updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. Despite the rainfall that the Brazos Valley experienced last week, the region of severe drought (Level 2 out of 4) expanded into Madison, Grimes, and Walker counties. Montgomery county continues to...
KBTX.com
Burton powers past Milano 46-0
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burton remains undefeated on the year with a 46-0 win over Milano at Hornet Stadium in Caldwell. The Panthers were powered by Delvin Gantt’s four first half scores.
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
Comments / 2