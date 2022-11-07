Read full article on original website
Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada
With Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's victory on Friday night, Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to neighboring Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats' direction.
Should Donald Trump get back on Twitter now that Elon Musk owns it? People in Austin sound off
The prospect of former President Trump possibly rejoining Twitter under its new owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, elicited varying opinions from Austin locals.
'Not Happy' Melania Could Be Drag On Trump's Comeback Plans: Biographer
“She doesn’t like being in the news. She doesn’t like her name being attached to the rants and ravings of her husband,” said CNN correspondent Kate Bennett.
Ukraine's heroes defy Putin's darkness to shine
As over one million Ukrainians sit shivering in the dark due to power outages incurred by Putin-strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, there are those who defy the darkness and let their light shine. Sumy is a small city on the Psel River, a headwater of the mighty Dnieper River. It is located about halfway between Kiev and the Russian border. It was one of the first places attacked by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion. The local militia, made up of men of all...
