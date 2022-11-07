Playing Powerball: $1M ticket sold at Evans Publix, 7 $50,000 tickets sold in Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – One lucky person picked up a winning Powerball lottery ticket in the CSRA.

A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Evans at the Publix located at 4272 Washington Road.

Seven other $50,000 tickets were purchased in Atlanta, Bremen, Milledgeville, Pooler, Roberta, Watkinsville and West Point.

Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Powerball’s world record jackpot run continues.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for the next drawing on Monday, November 7th on NewsChannel 6.

Since the current jackpot run began with the Aug. 6 drawing, Powerball has generated approximately $33.4 million for the Georgia Lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs.

In addition, Georgia Lottery players have won approximately $12.3 million in Powerball prizes since the jackpot began growing in August.

