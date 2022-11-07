ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans, GA

Playing Powerball: $1M ticket sold at Evans Publix, 7 $50,000 tickets sold in Georgia

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Opos8_0j1n30CC00

GEORGIA (WJBF) – One lucky person picked up a winning Powerball lottery ticket in the CSRA.

A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Evans at the Publix located at 4272 Washington Road.

Seven other $50,000 tickets were purchased in Atlanta, Bremen, Milledgeville, Pooler, Roberta, Watkinsville and West Point.

Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Powerball’s world record jackpot run continues.

ALSO ON WJBF: Powerball: The winning numbers for the $1.9B jackpot

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for the next drawing on Monday, November 7th on NewsChannel 6.

Since the current jackpot run began with the Aug. 6 drawing, Powerball has generated approximately $33.4 million for the Georgia Lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs.

In addition, Georgia Lottery players have won approximately $12.3 million in Powerball prizes since the jackpot began growing in August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
wgac.com

Check Your Lottery Tickets, $1 Million Winner in Evans

The Powerball Jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion over the weekend after no one matched the five white balls and red Powerball. Someone purchased a ticket at Publix in Evans that’s worth $1 million, so check your tickets! The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 69 and red Powerball 20.
EVANS, GA
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Georgia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

In Marietta, Georgia, you can enjoy authentic Caribbean cuisine and a buffet at Tassa's Roti Shop. The family-friendly restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating and offers quick service. The restaurant is open seven days a week and welcomes groups of all sizes. The atmosphere is casual and inviting, and you can enjoy the food in any attire.
MARIETTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA
960 The Ref

Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena

ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper's life and music. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded during the shooting. No arrests have been made.
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
anash.org

New Shluchim to Augusta, Georgia

Rabbi Mendel and Sarah Fischer (née Polter) will be moving on Shlichus to expand Chabad activities at Chabad of Augusta, Georgia. Rabbi Mendel and Sarah Fischer (née Polter) are moving on Shlichus to expand Chabad activities at Chabad of Augusta, Georgia. Built on the banks of the Savannah...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy