Total early voting numbers in Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler Counties

( WETM ) – The midterm elections are just a day away. From local towns and counties to statewide races, and all the way up to Capitol Hill, voters across the country will head to the polls if they haven’t already.

Thousands of people in the Southern Tier have already cast their ballots. Early voting in New York ended on November 6, 2022.

According to each county’s Board of Elections, 2,452 people early voted in Chemung County, 4,064 in Steuben, and 759 in Schuyler.

Several county legislature seats are up in Chemung County, while Steuben County has multiple town votes. Ballots in both counties will also have a proposition to adopt new legislative district lines.

Polls in New York will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on November 8. Pennsylvania polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See below for more local election coverage:

