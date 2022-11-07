Read full article on original website
KYTV
2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
Dallas County Emergency crew helps injured driver… and their monkey!
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Hospital EMTs received an unusual challenge after arriving at the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The crew had to help out the driver, their pet kangaroo and their pet spider monkey. According to a Mercy Hospital EMS Facebook post, over the weekend the Dallas County crews helped out the […]
kjluradio.com
Laclede County man arrested during execution of high-risk search warrant
A Laclede County man is arrested after authorities serve a high-risk search warrant at a home in Lebanon. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s SWAT team and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. Christopher Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon, was arrested.
kjluradio.com
New details reveal chase in Laclede County preceded arrest of fugitive in Pulaski County
New details are released about what preceded the capture of a wanted fugitive in Pulaski County. Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland was arrested Tuesday night at a home in Pulaski County. Authorities had been searching for him for two weeks. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says before Preble was arrested,...
933kwto.com
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police
Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Fugitive Taken Into Custody
Pulaski County Deputies responded to the area of 25000 Rim Drive at around 7:40 last night after receiving information Dawson Preble was at a residence in the area. It is believed that Preble was involved in an incident in Laclede County, where it was alleged Preble stole a vehicle, and the car was currently in Pulaski County.
KYTV
Buffalo (Mo.) Police Department busts many in 6-month undercover child predator investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A six-month crackdown on child predators in Dallas county led to charges against eleven suspects. Police expect charges against another seven suspects. Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel said this threat could also happen in your neighborhood. ”It was surprising when we first started; I didn’t know...
ksgf.com
Buffalo Police Make Arrests In Child Predator Investigation
(KTTS News) — A six-month investigation into child predators in Dallas County leads to charges against 11 people. And charges are expected to be filed on seven others. The Buffalo police chief says an undercover officer chatted with the suspects on social media. The suspects thought they were talking...
KHBS
Amber Waterman to be held in jail ahead of kidnapping trial in Ashley Bush case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri woman charged in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman was in federal court Wednesday. Amber Waterman, 42, showed no emotion as she stood in the Springfield, Missouri, courtroom for her custody hearing. Waterman wore gray-striped jail attire and shackles around her...
KRMS Radio
Elderly Man Drowns While Trying to Recover a Loose Bass Boat
One person is dead after drowning while attempting to recover a bass boat which got loose and started floating away from the Coffman Beach Access dock in the Rocky Mount area. Though no official details are being released at this time, it is known that it happened early Monday afternoon when the elderly man, reportedly, took off some of his clothing before jumping into the water. Witnesses in the area say the man went under about 120-feet from the dock where the water was about 18-feet deep…he did not resurface. Personnel from the Rocky Mount and Mid-County Fire Districts responded to the scene and recovered the man’s body. At this time, an identity is not being released, apparently, pending notification of next of kin.
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
KMOV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
KYTV
MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No need to go in and shop. Pickup orders became popular during the pandemic, and the trend is here to stay. On Your Side has a warning about the handy option. A Springfield woman says someone stole her two weeks’ worth of groceries. Patty Girardi says...
Firearm deer season in Missouri starts tomorrow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firearm deer season in Missouri is here. Here’s what you should know if you plan on heading out. The season opens 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Nov. 12. According to meteorological reports, that’s going to be around 6:19 a.m. The day of hunting ends 30 minutes after sunset, around 5:35 p.m. The […]
Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Thayer man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. He was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions. According to a release […]
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, Missouri
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.
ksgf.com
El Dorado Springs To Allow Teachers To Carry Guns
(KTTS News) — The El Dorado Springs School District has decided to let trained teachers carry a weapon on campus – if their application is approved by the school board. The vote was 4-3 in favor of the plan. The decision comes after an increase in school violence...
