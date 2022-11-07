ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Moving to the Place Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Once Hoped to Live? Prince and Princess of Wales Expected to Leave Adelaide Cottage in the Future

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently living in Adelaide Cottage. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make another move in the future. Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Eventually Live In Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated from Kensington Palace in London...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
Fox News

King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ during ‘lonely’ childhood, author claims

Christopher Andersen believes there’s a reason why King Charles is "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had." The author has written a new book about the monarch, titled "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous palace insiders who have made shocking revelations about the 73-year-old.
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
SheKnows

King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It's Proof That He's a Modern King

In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home. Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance. “I know he is...
Women's Health

Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Put Out Request' For Kate Middleton To Be On Her Podcast

Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes. But apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has...
