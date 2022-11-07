Read full article on original website
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over The Holidays To Explain His 'Intent' In Writing His Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023. One insider told the outlet that the royals were “completely caught by surprise” by the...
Kate Middleton, Prince William Moving to the Place Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Once Hoped to Live? Prince and Princess of Wales Expected to Leave Adelaide Cottage in the Future
Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently living in Adelaide Cottage. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make another move in the future. Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Eventually Live In Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated from Kensington Palace in London...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix
The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’
Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ during ‘lonely’ childhood, author claims
Christopher Andersen believes there’s a reason why King Charles is "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had." The author has written a new book about the monarch, titled "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous palace insiders who have made shocking revelations about the 73-year-old.
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly ‘Totally Broken Down’ After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President
The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the...
Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet
When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned. The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
Trump melts down on Truth Social after judge blasts his attempt to "run out the clock"
Former President Donald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social after a judge on Wednesday ordered him to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit brought by a writer who alleged that he raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump's outburst on his struggling social media startup came...
King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It's Proof That He's a Modern King
In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home. Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance. “I know he is...
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Made a Special Plan for Prince Andrew Before Her Death
Find out what arrangements Queen Elizabeth reportedly made for Prince Andrew knowing that King Charles was going to push him further outside the royal fold.
Camilla Parker Bowles Wore a Jaw-Dropping $113,000 Brooch In Her First Joint Appearance as Queen Consort
For her first joint appearance with King Charles III, the new queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, wore a gorgeous brooch worth a jaw-dropping $113,000.
Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Put Out Request' For Kate Middleton To Be On Her Podcast
Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes. But apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has...
