Can Shippensburg pull off the upset against undefeated Solanco?

Last year, the Greyhounds were undefeated, saw a two-loss Cedar Cliff come to town, and lost a heartbreaker. This year, Shippensburg has a chance for a role reversal. The 8-3, No. 8 seed Greyhounds hit the road to face 10-0 and No. 1 seed Solanco in the quarterfinals of the District 3 5A playoffs.
