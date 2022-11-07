ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gooberheimer
4d ago

Oprah and Obama are washed up has-beens. We don’t care what they think because they don’t live in our world of middle class America trying to make ends meet.

Mary Carnera
4d ago

Bye, bye woody o'dork! You were doomed in the beginning of your campaign, now you are endorsed by two of the most hateful people, you lose!

Ton Lope's
4d ago

if your a white women and you listen to anything Oprah has to say. I feel sorry for you. as she has critized yall for oppressing her and making her a victim. even though white women are the ones that made her who she is today.

Related
Ash Jurberg

Why does O'Rourke go by the name of Beto?

"My parents have called me Beto from day one, and it’s just — it’s kind of a nickname for Robert in El Paso. It just stuck. I just don’t think that’s what folks in Texas want us to focus on. ... We can focus on the small, mean, petty stuff, or we can be big, bold, courageous, and confident.” Beto O'Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh

President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ash Jurberg

Biden could cost Beto a chance at becoming Texas Governor

The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is tight. A recent Marist Institute for Public Opinion report showed that only four points separate the two candidates. 49% of Texans surveyed said they intended to vote for Gov. Abbott, while 45% said they would vote for Beto.
TEXAS STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania

A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Biden, Obama, Trump issue warnings ahead of midterms

President Biden and his two predecessors stumped for their party’s candidates in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, warning supporters that the other side poses a threat to the county. With three days until Election Day, Biden and former President Obama joined Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections could leave Biden facing conservative Congress and Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has been campaigning aggressively during the final weeks of the midterm elections, attacking his opponents over issues ranging from student loans to Social Security to the economy to Big Oil. He's got good reason to do so — the president would be up against both a conservative...
