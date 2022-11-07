Read full article on original website
Gooberheimer
4d ago
Oprah and Obama are washed up has-beens. We don’t care what they think because they don’t live in our world of middle class America trying to make ends meet.
Reply(39)
152
Mary Carnera
4d ago
Bye, bye woody o'dork! You were doomed in the beginning of your campaign, now you are endorsed by two of the most hateful people, you lose!
Reply
84
Ton Lope's
4d ago
if your a white women and you listen to anything Oprah has to say. I feel sorry for you. as she has critized yall for oppressing her and making her a victim. even though white women are the ones that made her who she is today.
Reply(2)
78
