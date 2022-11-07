Read full article on original website
As levy fails, local school district left with outdated building concerns
Election night was bad news for many Northeast Ohio school districts, including the Nordonia Hills Public Schools in Northern Summit County. Voters said "no" to a bond issue creating new schools, which would have been not only more modern, but more handicap accessible.
Retired US Navy vice admiral challenges Northeast Ohio medical students
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral C. Forrest Faison, III M.D. is the Navy's 38th Surgeon General. He's also a Rocky River native and previously had been senior vice president for research & innovation/chief healthcare strategy officer at Cleveland State University. Thursday, he spoke at the Northeast...
Legal team representing Jayland Walker's family responds after Akron voters approve police oversight board
AKRON, Ohio — The legal team for the family of Jayland Walker has responded after Akron residents voted to pass Issue 10 on Tuesday. Nearly 62% of voters said yes to the issue, which will establish a permanent police oversight board in Akron. "It gave the family a tremendous...
City of Cleveland hosts Veterans Day celebration
CLEVELAND — While its parade was canceled due to inclement weather, the City of Cleveland, Cleveland City Council and the Joint Veterans Council of Cuyahoga County still hosted their celebration and resource fair on Friday. WKYC streamed the celebration at City Hall, which can be viewed in this story.
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Geauga County Judge Tim Grendell accused of misconduct by state disciplinary office
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Geauga County Probate/Juvenile Judge Tim Grendell faces possible sanctions after a state disciplinary attorney accused him of misconduct, including in connection to a 2019 case in which he ordered two teenage boys to be held in juvenile detention for a weekend for refusing to visit their estranged father.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: LGBTQ + Career & Resource Fair, My Recovery Day Jam, Holiday Greeting Card Workshop
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Inside the life of Jeffrey Dahmer in Ohio
While Jeffrey Dahmer's Bath Township pal remembers their school bus rides together, his defense attorney recalls a cold killer. Plus a look back at his trial in Ohio.
Republicans appear to have made gains in Ohio General Assembly races
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Competing under maps declared to be an unconstitutional GOP gerrymander by a bipartisan majority on the Ohio Supreme Court, Ohio Republicans look to have picked up one Ohio Senate seat Tuesday and perhaps two to four seats in the Ohio House as well. With outstanding absentee...
3News Investigates: Geauga County Judge Tim Grendell accused of misconduct in complaint filed to Supreme Court of Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Geauga County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Tim Grendell is facing potential discipline after a state attorney filed a formal complaint against him to the Supreme Court of Ohio. The 61-page from Disciplinary Counsel Joseph M. Caligiuri outlines four specific instances where Grendell allegedly violated the...
Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert loses 13th District to Democrat Emilia Sykes
CANTON, Ohio — Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert did not gain enough votes to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterm elections. The Republican candidate conceded to Emilia Sykes, a woman who serves as an Ohio state representative and comes from a well-known political family in northeast Ohio, at a watch party that was held in North Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man
Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
Parma schools request for tax to fund $195.5M in improvements headed for defeat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the Parma school district on Tuesday were rejecting an issue that would let the district borrow up to $195.5 million to build a new high school and make other building improvements. With nearly all precincts reporting, the 3.95-mill bond issue was failing 47% to...
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by Ohio police ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Cleveland's 'Holy War' continues in OHSAA football playoffs
OHIO — We’re still a week away from the Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional finals, two weeks to the state semifinals, and three weeks until state championship games. That doesn’t mean there are significant changes this weekend for the regional semifinals. First off, games are...
GUIDE: Veterans Day events happening in Northeast Ohio
On Friday, many Northeast Ohio towns will hold events to honor those who have served in our country. 3News has compiled a list of some of the events happening in Northeast Ohio on Veterans Day:. Cuyahoga County. Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. Cleveland City Hall Rotunda at 601 Lakeside Avenue.
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland closes emergency department, ends inpatient care Friday
CLEVELAND — It’s the end of an era in Cleveland as St. Vincent Charity Medical Center closes its Medical Emergency Department and ends inpatient care Friday. This process comes two months after it was announced that St. Vincent is transitioning to outpatient care. As this transition takes effect,...
