Elon Musk Encourages Independents to Vote for a Republican Congress Ahead of Midterms

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Tech Sector Could Face More ‘Disruptive' Policies If Republicans Take Control of Congress
"What the Republicans and Democrats are completely aligned on is a tough approach on China. One area where they are less aligned on is getting multilateral partners to agree [on the stance toward China]," said Martin Chorzempa, senior fellow at Peterson Institute for International Economics. "A lot of Republicans think...
Who controls the Senate? — Arizona decided, Nevada lone holdout
Which party controls the upper chamber could take days or even weeks to determine.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sen. Markey Demands Answers From Musk on Twitter Imposters
After a Washington Post reporter successfully set up a fake verified account impersonating him, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., demanded answers from Twitter owner Elon Musk about how it happened. Twitter appeared to have paused the $7.99/month Twitter Blue verification program shortly after the Post ran its test as impersonations of...
Maricopa County elections official pushes back on allegations of misconduct in vote counting
The chairman of Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates, pushed back on allegations of misconduct from Arizona Republican senatorial candidate Blake Masters, the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona on Friday night.
What to know about the outstanding votes in Nevada and Arizona
The razor-thin elections for Nevada's Senate seat and Arizona's governorship have yet to be called on Saturday as counties in both states work to whittle down the tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted.
Top Kremlin Darling Shocks Putin Officials With Backstabbing Spree
In a shocking statement on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Vladimir Putin’s private army, confessed that: “Gentlemen, we have interfered, we do interfere, we will interfere,” in American democracy.It was just the latest sign of how the catering boss-turned-warlord—known as “Putin’s chef”—has become one of the most powerful voices in Russia, with a say in how Moscow deals with everything ranging from the stumbling war in Ukraine to powerful adversaries like Washington.But it’s not only Russia’s foreign rivals that should be worrying about Prigozhin—officials at home are not safe from his attacks either....
Zelensky proclaims strategic Kherson 'ours', as US hails Ukraine's victory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kherson "ours" after Russia withdrew troops from the city, which the US hailed Saturday as an "extraordinary victory". The US hailed Ukraine's "extraordinary victory" in recapturing Kherson from the Russians on Saturday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Judge Sanctions Trump Lawyers Over ‘Frivolous' Collusion Lawsuit Against Clinton, DNC
A federal judge sanctioned attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Thursday as penalty for advancing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and many others. "Additional sanctions may be appropriate," the judge noted, after suggesting the lawyers' behavior may require the "attention of the Bar and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Russia Is Withdrawing From Ukraine's Kherson — But the Retreat Will Be Dangerous for Both Sides
Russia's withdrawal from a large chunk of Kherson in southern Ukraine is likely to be fraught with danger for both sides in the war, according to analysts who said the battle for the region "is not over." Russia said Thursday that its forces were starting to withdraw from the western...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Washington Turns Up Heat on Crypto ‘Darling' Sam Bankman-Fried Following FTX Bankruptcy
Bankman-Fried, who was a regular presence on Capitol Hill over the past year as an industry advocate, tweeted Thursday that he was sorry. "I f---ed up, and should have done better," he said. He stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, and FTX filed for Chapter 11...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ukraine Attacks Russian Units in Kherson, Saying Moscow Didn't Request a ‘Green Corridor' for Withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fraying U.S.-China Relations Could Have Huge Implications for Earth
Many fear tensions between Washington and Beijing could make climate cooperation at COP27 extremely difficult. "The U.S. being the biggest historical emitter and China being the biggest emitter now, if they come together and say that we are going to be working in harmony, it is going to send a very positive signal," Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network, told CNBC.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘This Is Not Going to Stop': Pakistan Says Apocalyptic Flooding Shows the Need for Reparations
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told CNBC that catastrophic flooding in the country reaffirms the need for wealthy countries to deliver on reparations. "Loss and damage" funding, or reparations, is a highly contentious issue that is seen as a fundamental question of climate justice. "The next country that's affected...
Comments / 0