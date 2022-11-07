Read full article on original website
A video posted on social media shows the scary moment an IndiGo aircraft’s engine caught fire while attempting to take off from India’s Delhi Airport. The passenger plane was speeding along the runway when flames and sparks burst out of the side. The plane in question has since been grounded.
