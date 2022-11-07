ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TravelNoire

Comments / 0

Related
TravelNoire

Plane Catches Fire During Take-Off At Delhi Airport

A video posted on social media shows the scary moment an IndiGo aircraft’s engine caught fire while attempting to take off from India’s Delhi Airport. The passenger plane was speeding along the runway when flames and sparks burst out of the side. The plane in question has since been grounded.
TravelNoire

Nearly 300 Rescued Migrants Reach Southern Italian Port

Nearly 300 migrants arrived in the southern Italian port of Taranto after their rescue at sea. The rescue is one of five different operations by the crew of a humanitarian vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders. Noted in an article on NewsChain, about half of the 293 rescued passengers on...
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy