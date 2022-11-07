ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

capitalsoup.com

Dixie County 14-year-old still missing

Demiah Appling, the 14-year-old Oldtown teen reported missing in mid-October, has yet to be found. Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler said the community has shown tremendous support. “We want to thank the community for your outpouring of support and countless tips in efforts to bring Demiah home,” said Sheriff Butler....
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County man killed after crashing into tow truck on Florida Turnpike

A Lake County man was killed after crashing into a tow truck on the Florida Turnpike. The 53-year-old Groveland man had been at the wheel of a 2000 Isuzu Hombre at 5:44 a.m. Thursday southbound on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tow truck and tow truck operator, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 2 dead, 1 injured after Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash on Thursday morning. Around 5:44 a.m., the crash happened at the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 266. Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driving on the turnpike swerved towards an inside shoulder after...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two Chiefland men arrested following search warrant at well-known drug house

CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland men were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a long drug investigation by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force team. According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the task force ended the lengthy investigation after carrying out a search warrant at a known drug house located at 10091 NW 40 Ave. slightly east of Chiefland.
CHIEFLAND, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
NEWBERRY, FL
10NEWS

2 people electrocuted by downed power line left in Nicole's wake

CONWAY, Fla. — Two people died Thursday morning after they came in contact with a live, downed power line in Central Florida likely left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots November 8, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Keith Palmer Allen. DOB02/27/1981. Melbourne, Florida. VOP. DOB09/29/1990. Merritt Island, Florida. Trespass Fail Leave Property Upon Order of Owner...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

