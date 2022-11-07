A Lake County man was killed after crashing into a tow truck on the Florida Turnpike. The 53-year-old Groveland man had been at the wheel of a 2000 Isuzu Hombre at 5:44 a.m. Thursday southbound on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tow truck and tow truck operator, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

