capitalsoup.com
Dixie County 14-year-old still missing
Demiah Appling, the 14-year-old Oldtown teen reported missing in mid-October, has yet to be found. Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler said the community has shown tremendous support. “We want to thank the community for your outpouring of support and countless tips in efforts to bring Demiah home,” said Sheriff Butler....
click orlando
Stepdad shoots PS4 during argument with stepson, Altamonte Springs police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 41-year-old Altamonte Springs man was arrested in October after he pistol-whipped and shot a PlayStation 4 video game console during an argument with his stepson, according to the police department. Police said the stepson told them his stepfather — Byron Haynes — was yelling...
WCJB
Residents of Dixie County looking for help to search for missing teen, Demiah Appling
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County residents are looking for people to help with a search party for 14-year-old Demiah Appling. Demiah went missing almost a month ago Sunday October 16 around 9:30p.m. in the neighborhood of Suwannee Gardens. Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies say she got into a vehicle...
WCJB
Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County man killed after crashing into tow truck on Florida Turnpike
A Lake County man was killed after crashing into a tow truck on the Florida Turnpike. The 53-year-old Groveland man had been at the wheel of a 2000 Isuzu Hombre at 5:44 a.m. Thursday southbound on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tow truck and tow truck operator, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCJB
MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
WESH
FHP: 2 dead, 1 injured after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash on Thursday morning. Around 5:44 a.m., the crash happened at the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 266. Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driving on the turnpike swerved towards an inside shoulder after...
Teenage girls cause more than $350K in damage at foam and insulation business, deputies say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County deputies said three teenage girls “created their own disaster” while vandalizing a foam and insulation business in Ormond Beach. Deputies said the teens, ages 12 to 13, caused more than $350,000 in damage Thursday to Imperial Foam & Insulation. The damage...
click orlando
Man fatally struck by deputy cruiser, pickup on SR-417 in Orange County after crashing into ditch, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was fatally struck by an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office marked cruiser and a pickup truck on State Road 417 in Orange County had crashed his own vehicle in a ditch before he was hit, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The pedestrian...
UPDATE: Eastbound I-4 reopens in Seminole County after 2 hurt in rollover crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash has part of the eastbound I-4 shut down for several hours Friday morning. I-4 is now reopened in Seminole County. Seminole County Fire Rescue said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them rolled during the collision. Officials said...
click orlando
18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of friend, 17, at Casselberry home, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his friend at a Casselberry home in July, according to police. The Casselberry Police Department said Hunter Michael Hill faces a manslaughter charge stemming from the shooting of Isaiah Santiago, 17. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Two Orange County residents die in Hurricane Nicole-related incident
The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that two people died after coming in contact with a downed power line early Thursday. According to the OCSO, the incident occurred at Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue in Orlando but did not provide further details. "We hate to bring you this tragic news,...
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies say deadly Newberry shooting appears to be self defense
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who appears to be the suspect in a shooting in Newberry could also be the victim of a crime. What started as an argument between neighbors, ended with a woman killing a man on SW 87th Ave. “It happens, it happens everywhere unfortunately,” said...
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Chiefland men arrested following search warrant at well-known drug house
CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland men were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a long drug investigation by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force team. According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the task force ended the lengthy investigation after carrying out a search warrant at a known drug house located at 10091 NW 40 Ave. slightly east of Chiefland.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
10NEWS
2 people electrocuted by downed power line left in Nicole's wake
CONWAY, Fla. — Two people died Thursday morning after they came in contact with a live, downed power line in Central Florida likely left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway at...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots November 8, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Keith Palmer Allen. DOB02/27/1981. Melbourne, Florida. VOP. DOB09/29/1990. Merritt Island, Florida. Trespass Fail Leave Property Upon Order of Owner...
WCJB
Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day. Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville...
