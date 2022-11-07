Read full article on original website
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
Fallout for Kanye West continues, now in Miami. Rapper just got slapped with a lawsuit
The fallout continues for Kanye West — in Miami. In the wake of the rapper’s egregious anti-Semitic comments on social media, major brands including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have severed ties with him. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3...
Hurricane G Dead At 52, Celebs React
Hurricane G has died at the age of 52, as confirmed by several sources close to the rapper. Born Gloria Rodriguez, the Brooklyn native’s cause of death is unknown, but she had previously been diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer, which was revealed by Rodriguez’s daughter on social media back in May. More from VIBE.comCoroners Reveal Master P's Daughter, Tytyana Miller, Died From FentanylDavido's 3-Year-Old Son Dead After "Drowning In Pool," Domestic Workers QuestionedTakeoff, Migos Rapper, Shot Dead At 28 “My mom has stage 4 lung cancer,” she shared at the time. “I don’t know how many of you understand what...
Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole will affect Massachusetts
Massachusetts will see some strong gusts and heavy rain, but the storm should do little damage. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida soon, but will then continue on up towards New England. It is expected to cause high winds and rain, but shouldn’t do too much damage.
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
Migos rapper Takeoff's funeral set for Friday at Atlanta's State Farm Arena
It's unclear whether Takeoff's arena-sized homegoing celebration Friday in Atlanta will be open to the public. The Migos rapper was killed Nov. 1.
Migos rapper Takeoff to be honored by as many as 20,000 at memorial service
As many as 20,000 people are expected to gather Friday for a celebration of the life of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley earlier this month. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. Fans quickly snagged tickets for the memorial service...
New “Stimulus” Check 2022: Massachusetts Tax Refund Money is Being Sent Now
Massachusetts will return nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers beginning in November—500,000 tax refunds will be sent the first week.
Yes on Question 2: Massachusetts passes dental insurance regulations
Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to mandate consumer dental protections. Massachusetts voters have passed ballot Question 2, making the state the first in the country to introduce a uniform rule for a “medical loss ratio” for dental insurance. The Associated Press called the race early...
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's Alehouse
(WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Calling all emo kids! Grab your tightest skinny jeans and darkest eyeliner and head on down to Barrett's Alehouse! The establishment located on West Center Street in West Bridgewater has announced they are hosting an event for one night only that will get your teen heart beating faster, faster!
