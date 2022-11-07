Read full article on original website
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
After the U.S. Senate race in Arizona was called for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly over Republican challenger Blake Masters, former President Donald Trump criticized the result.
Elon Musk Is Now Working Out of Twitter Headquarters, Thanks Employees for Long Hours
In an email Friday, Musk thanked employees who worked late Thursday alongside him in Twitter's offices and invited them to visit him in person Friday to discuss the company's future. He also said he would be fine with people who are "performing at an exceptional level" staying remote if they...
Top Kremlin Darling Shocks Putin Officials With Backstabbing Spree
In a shocking statement on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Vladimir Putin’s private army, confessed that: “Gentlemen, we have interfered, we do interfere, we will interfere,” in American democracy.It was just the latest sign of how the catering boss-turned-warlord—known as “Putin’s chef”—has become one of the most powerful voices in Russia, with a say in how Moscow deals with everything ranging from the stumbling war in Ukraine to powerful adversaries like Washington.But it’s not only Russia’s foreign rivals that should be worrying about Prigozhin—officials at home are not safe from his attacks either....
Zelensky proclaims strategic Kherson 'ours', as US hails Ukraine's victory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kherson "ours" after Russia withdrew troops from the city, which the US hailed Saturday as an "extraordinary victory". The US hailed Ukraine's "extraordinary victory" in recapturing Kherson from the Russians on Saturday.
Situation Difficult Along the Entire Frontline, Kyiv Says; Moscow Weighs Up Support for Ukraine in Midterms
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that fighting remains intense along the entire front line in the south and east of the country as the war appears to enter a period of stalemate after solid gains by Ukraine in recent months.
Maricopa County elections official pushes back on allegations of misconduct in vote counting
The chairman of Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates, pushed back on allegations of misconduct from Arizona Republican senatorial candidate Blake Masters, the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona on Friday night.
Russia Is Withdrawing From Ukraine's Kherson — But the Retreat Will Be Dangerous for Both Sides
Russia's withdrawal from a large chunk of Kherson in southern Ukraine is likely to be fraught with danger for both sides in the war, according to analysts who said the battle for the region "is not over." Russia said Thursday that its forces were starting to withdraw from the western...
Fraying U.S.-China Relations Could Have Huge Implications for Earth
Many fear tensions between Washington and Beijing could make climate cooperation at COP27 extremely difficult. "The U.S. being the biggest historical emitter and China being the biggest emitter now, if they come together and say that we are going to be working in harmony, it is going to send a very positive signal," Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network, told CNBC.
‘This Is Not Going to Stop': Pakistan Says Apocalyptic Flooding Shows the Need for Reparations
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told CNBC that catastrophic flooding in the country reaffirms the need for wealthy countries to deliver on reparations. "Loss and damage" funding, or reparations, is a highly contentious issue that is seen as a fundamental question of climate justice. "The next country that's affected...
Ukraine Attacks Russian Units in Kherson, Saying Moscow Didn't Request a ‘Green Corridor' for Withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
