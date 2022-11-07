ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

NFL Week 10 Picks Against the Spread: Cowboys Beat Packers, Titans Bounce Back

NFL Week 10 ATS picks: Cowboys beat Packers, Titans bounce back originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season features plenty of exciting matchups that will have a huge impact on the playoff races in both conferences. It's also a huge week for a couple...
NBC Washington

Falcons' Jake Matthews Leaves for Birth of Child, Set to Return for TNF

Falcons' Jake Matthews leaves for birth of child, hopes to return for TNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's been a busy Thursday for Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews. With the Falcons in North Carolina for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Matthews had to...
NBC Washington

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb React to Odell Beckham Jr.-Cowboys Rumors

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in...
NBC Washington

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Entering Week 10 of the Season

2022 NFL playoff picture entering Week 10 of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s always a silver lining. Through nine weeks of the 2022 regular season, the NFL has seen its 32 teams score less and adopt more run-first approaches on offense much to the detriment of fans who just want to see the Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills every Sunday.
NBC Washington

Heated Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins Argument Shown on ‘Hard Knocks'

Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins argument revealed on 'Hard Knocks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were seen getting into an argument during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, we know what was said between the two Arizona Cardinals stars. The Cardinals are the focus of...
NBC Washington

Josh Allen, Micah Parsons Among PFT's Midseason Award Winners

Josh Allen, Micah Parsons among PFT’s midseason award winners originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With Week 9 in the books, the NFL is officially onto the second half of the 2022 regular season. As playoff races heat up, so will award races. Many of the expected favorites for...

