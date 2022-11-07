Read full article on original website
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Calabrese Pizza
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Cut Stone, 5925 Sixth Avenue A, is a fire truck food truck during summer, and a counter...
milwaukeemag.com
This Soon-to-Be Sandwich Shop Will Make You Crave a BLT
Here’s something to look forward to in 2023: Sully’s Sandwiches is coming to the West Side (9211 W. Center St.). The restaurant space – currently undergoing renovation – is adjacent to its sister, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop (9201 W. Center St.). The targeted grand opening is early January.
milwaukeemag.com
Iron Grate BBQ Is Closing After 8 Years
Today’s restaurant sad news concerns Iron Grate BBQ (4125 S. Howell Ave.), the Milwaukee smoked meat emporium known for the Milwaukee Rib. Owner Aaron Patin announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it would shut down after eight years in business. The last day of business is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20.
On Milwaukee
Steny's to bring new family-friendly venue to former Boomer's Sports Pub & Grill
New ownership promises to breathe new life into the former Boomer’s Sports Pub & Grill, N29 W24483 Watertown Rd. in Pewaukee. The popular Pewaukee bar and grill, known for its laid back quarters and popular indoor/outdoor volleyball leagues, closed this summer after the passing of owner Tyler Pasdera who had operated the bar and grill for 22 years.
On Milwaukee
Feast on the new movie "The Menu" for free with us
Hungry for one of the most intriguing movies of the fall? And want to dig into it several days before it hits the big screen nationwide? Me too – so join for a special advance screening of the new dark foodie comedy "The Menu" on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Marcus Majestic in Brookfield.
Drive-thru coffee chain '7 Brew' plans to open at least 40 Wisconsin locations
Coffee stand chain 7 Brew will open dozens of locations in Wisconsin and already has two Milwaukee-area sites in the works, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Rufus 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A four-month-old puppy was named CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Nov. 11. Julia Johns with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce Rufus to the world. He is available to adopt, so you fell in love with how adorable Rufus is, pay the WHS Milwaukee Campus a visit for a chance to make Rufus a part of your family.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 11-13
American Family Field is being turned into a basketball court for the first time. The court will be positioned across the in-field with center court near the pitcher’s mound. Temporary seating will be installed near second base so audiences can watch both the UW Badger Men play the Stanford Cardinals and UW women’s team play the K-State Wildcats. Tickets are available online.
wuwm.com
5 things to do in Milwaukee this November
It's the start of the holiday season here in Milwaukee and as many of us get ready for celebrations with family and friends, we're looking at some events to help us reconnect with the community. Every month, we're joined by Sam Woods with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service to check...
milwaukeemag.com
5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. The plump, succulent breast in bronze, crackly-tender armor. The enhancing (not overwhelming) toppings, from the bitey chipotle mayo to the creamy kale-broccoli- snap pea slaw. The light but strong brioche bun. An all-around hefty handheld. 2. Dairyland’s Deluxe. $12...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted by Milwaukee pole, owner says: 'I'm freaking out'
MILWAUKEE - Pets are considered family members to many, and one Milwaukee man had his taken away right in front of his eyes. "He was a part of my family, my bud," said Erich Gross. "He had a good life." Gross and his dog, Ted, loved going on neighborhood walks...
WISN
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Nov. 17
MILWAUKEE — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and next week, downtown Milwaukee will be sparkling with lights. The 24th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Nov. 17 and runs through Jan. 1. Three downtown parks will transform into winter wonderland scenes: "Community Spirit Park" at Cathedral Square...
franchising.com
Cousins Subs® Celebrates Veterans Day With Free Sub Offer
Veterans and Active-Duty Military receive free sub when ordering in-person on Veterans Day. November 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE - This Veterans Day, Cousins Subs® is proud to honor courageous military men and women by inviting all Veterans and Active-Duty military to enjoy a free 7.5” sub at any location on Friday, Nov. 11.
Judge: Northridge Mall demolition can go forward
The owners of Milwaukee's abandoned Northridge Mall have one week to submit a demolition plan, a judge ruled on Friday.
On Milwaukee
Bucks reveal new "Gathering Place" City Edition uniforms, and they rule
At 9-1, the Milwaukee Bucks look pretty great right now – and they're going to look even better with the official reveal of their fresh new City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season. As previously revealed in a leak all the way back in February, the new "Gathering Place"-themed...
On Milwaukee
Concert dossier: Beth Orton at The Pabst Theater
English singer and songwriter Beth Orton has always been challenging to pin down stylistically. Because she first garnered attention for collabs with The Chemical Brothers and William Orbit, it would’ve been tempting to think she was an electronica artist, but her first solo LP, “Trailer Park,” was a modern folk masterpiece, blending pop, folk and more.
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Generac mourns the passing of Robert Kern
WAUKESHA — Generac Power Systems, Inc., announced Wednesday morning that Robert D. Kern, the company's founder passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kern was 96. According to a release from Generac, Kern started the company with five employees in a garage in Wales, Wis. An engineer by trade, he grew Generac into an industry leader by developing new products and innovating in the generator and engine markets.
