CLARKSTON, Ga. — A child is recovering after getting shot in Clarkston Friday evening, according to authorities. Clarkston Police Department officers were called at 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Creek On Ponce Apartments after getting reports of a gun discharging in the area, they said. They searched the area but didn't find anyone with a gun, officers said.

CLARKSTON, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO