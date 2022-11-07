Read full article on original website
17-year-old killed in DeKalb County shooting, second victim injured
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and a man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a shooting in DeKalb County. Police said they initially found both individuals shot on Glenwood Drive just after 11 p.m. Thursday. However, they said the shooting itself actually...
Clarkston Police investigating after child shot along East Ponce de Leon Ave
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A child is recovering after getting shot in Clarkston Friday evening, according to authorities. Clarkston Police Department officers were called at 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Creek On Ponce Apartments after getting reports of a gun discharging in the area, they said. They searched the area but didn't find anyone with a gun, officers said.
11-year-old shot, injured in DeKalb County drive-by
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old child was shot and injured overnight in a DeKalb County drive-by, police say. Officers with DeKalb County Police told 11Alive this all unfolded on Muirforest Way in Stone Mountain just after 11 p.m. Thankfully, they said the child is expected to survive. For...
2 construction workers hurt in 'explosion flash' at Cobb hotel under construction
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two construction workers were hurt after an "explosion flash" in Cobb County Friday, authorities said. Cobb County firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Corporate Plaza SE at the Candlewood Suites, a hotel that is still under construction near Truist Park. According to Ramses...
Waffle House shooting leaves 1 man dead in DeKalb County, police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A man in his mid-20s was shot and killed overnight following a dispute at a DeKalb County Waffle House, police say. This all unfolded at a location on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur just after 11 p.m. Officers with DeKalb County Police told us the incident...
Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
Haralson County detention officer killed in accidental shooting, sheriff's office says
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff's office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers on Friday. Daniel Salazar died in what the sheriff's office is calling a tragic accident on Tuesday. At this point they believe a weapon accidentally went off, killing Salazar. However,...
Traffic jam on I-75 south due to crash just past I-675 in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — There's a crash on Henry County that has part of the interstate blocked off Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash is on Interstate 75 south past Interstate 675. Initially all lanes were blocked, but they have since reopened. GDOT cameras showed...
Three people rescued following Duluth apartment fire
DULUTH, Ga. — Three people have been rescued following an apartment fire that forced early morning evacuations in Gwinnett County on Friday, according to fire officials. This all unfolded at a 20-unit building on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Before crews got to the scene, firefighters said three people jumped from...
Man shot to death during fight at DeKalb County Waffle House, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 26-year-old man is dead after gunfire broke out during a fight at a DeKalb County Waffle House. Investigators were on the scene at the restaurant located on the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road for hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Officials tell FOX 5...
Video: Atlanta Police search for suspect's SUV involved in hit-and-run
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department needs help finding a vehicle they believe is behind a hit-and-run in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. A recent video released by the department shows an SUV involved in the incident. On Monday at 11:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home along Lanier Boulevard NE in reference to a person hit by a car.
Double shooting in parking lot of DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a double shooting in the parking lot of a Tucker shopping center. Police said units were dispatched to the 3200-block of Tucker-Norcross Road for a person shot call. They said the incident happened in the parking lot of the plaza.
Man shot, killed in parking lot of extended stay hotel, Gwinnett Police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a murder that happened in the parking lot of an extended stay hotel in Duluth Wednesday night. Authorities said it happened outside a Studio 6 hotel along the 2300-block Stephens Center Drive. Officers responded to the hotel at...
'I want the truth' | Aunt of Paulding County woman continues to push for answers after her niece was found shot inside her bathroom
DALLAS — It's been five years since Heather Turner's husband said he found his wife shot inside the couple's bathroom at their home on Buck Trail in Dallas, Georgia. It's 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Andy Turner called 911. He told the 911 dispatcher, "My wife just shot herself."
Woman shot, injured at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — A woman was shot, injured at an Atlanta gas station overnight, according to police. This all unfolded at a Chevron at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Piedmont Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday. Atlanta Police told 11Alive the victim and a man were arguing at...
Shooting at Midtown gas station leaves one man injured
ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after being shot at an Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta Police. This happened at a Chevron station just after midnight on Ponce de Leon Avenue. At this time, details are limited and Atlanta Police have not said...
Act of kindness: Georgia police officer pays for woman's gas after card gets declined at pump
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A simple act of kindness can go a long way. One Georgia police officer saved the day for a woman needing to get to work, just days after she was robbed of all her credit cards and cash. The woman, completely out of gas, was attempting...
Teenage brothers arrested in Hall County shooting death
Two teenage brothers are facing murder charges as adults in a Tuesday morning shooting near Gainesville, authorities announced Thursday.
Woman shot in shoulder after incident at Atlanta short-term rental property
ATLANTA — A shooting at an Atlanta short term rental property has left one woman injured and a nearby middle school on exterior lockdown Thursday. According to Atlanta Police, a couple renting a home on Niskey Lake Road returned to discover the woman's daughter "having relations with another juvenile."
Boy, 12, taken into custody after early morning fire at DeKalb apartments
An early morning fire at a DeKalb County apartment building forced a man and a woman to jump three stories to safety when they became trapped inside their bedroom. A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection with the fire.
