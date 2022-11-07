ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

11Alive

11-year-old shot, injured in DeKalb County drive-by

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old child was shot and injured overnight in a DeKalb County drive-by, police say. Officers with DeKalb County Police told 11Alive this all unfolded on Muirforest Way in Stone Mountain just after 11 p.m. Thankfully, they said the child is expected to survive. For...
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
11Alive

Three people rescued following Duluth apartment fire

DULUTH, Ga. — Three people have been rescued following an apartment fire that forced early morning evacuations in Gwinnett County on Friday, according to fire officials. This all unfolded at a 20-unit building on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Before crews got to the scene, firefighters said three people jumped from...
11Alive

Video: Atlanta Police search for suspect's SUV involved in hit-and-run

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department needs help finding a vehicle they believe is behind a hit-and-run in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. A recent video released by the department shows an SUV involved in the incident. On Monday at 11:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home along Lanier Boulevard NE in reference to a person hit by a car.
11Alive

Woman shot, injured at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — A woman was shot, injured at an Atlanta gas station overnight, according to police. This all unfolded at a Chevron at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Piedmont Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday. Atlanta Police told 11Alive the victim and a man were arguing at...
11Alive

Shooting at Midtown gas station leaves one man injured

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after being shot at an Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta Police. This happened at a Chevron station just after midnight on Ponce de Leon Avenue. At this time, details are limited and Atlanta Police have not said...
