Read full article on original website
Related
Past weather data shows we will have our last 70 degree day for months
One more warm day is on the way. In fact it will be a very warm day. Looking at past weather data, Thursday should be our last 70 degree day until next spring. Pretty much all of the southern half of Lower Michigan will hit at least 70 degrees Thursday. A high temperature of 70 degrees should be felt as far north as Traverse City and Alpena.
Grassroots efforts, positivity credited for Grand Traverse, Benzie counties flipping blue
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Two longtime conservative-leaning up north counties flipped blue in several key statewide races in this week’s general election, and local politicos credit grassroots efforts and positive messaging for the sea change. More ballots were cast for Democrats than Republicans in Benzie and Grand Traverse...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0