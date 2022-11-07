Brazil Announce World Cup Squad With Manchester United Trio Included

Brazil have announced their squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup and a trio of Manchester United players have been selected.

The FIFA World Cup is fast approaching and nations are announcing their squads for the tournament. Brazil are the latest nation to announce their squad and a trio of Manchester United players have been selected.

Brazil are one of the hot favourites for the World Cup this year. Their squad is very well rounded and their strengths lie in nearly every area of the pitch.

On paper, Brazil should be looking to reach the final, almost at a minimum. Their squad all play for some of Europe's elite clubs and are more than experienced in big games and or tournaments.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Brazil national side is full of natural winners and will be looking to show that in this tournament. Casemiro , the United and Brazil midfielder enjoyed an impressive career filled with trophies at Real Madrid.

A number of Brazil players have been impressing this season, with a good number of those players on display in the Premier League. Within the selected squad for Brazil, three United players have been called up.

Antony , Casemiro and Fred have all been called up to Brazil’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. You can find the full Brazil 2022 World Cup Squad below;

View the original article to see embedded media.

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

D. Alves, Danilo, A. Sandro, Alex Telles

Bremer, Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva

Casemiro, Ribeiro, B. Guimarães, Fabinho, Fred, Paquetá

Antony, G. Jesus, G. Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon