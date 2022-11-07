Janet Jackson re-creates ‘Control’ album cover look, 36 years later

Janet Jackson channeled her 1986 "Control" album cover at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday. WireImage

After all these years, Janet Jackson is still in control.

The Grammy winner, 56, paid tribute to her 1986 album “Control” at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, perfectly re-creating her all-black outfit from the LP’s cover art.

Designer Christian Siriano whipped up a high-collared, bold-shouldered black buttoned jacket and matching wide-leg trousers for the musical icon, who finished the sartorial throwback by styling her hair in the same side-swept, curly updo seen on the ’80s album cover.

“When Janet calls and asks you to re-create her CONTROL album cover you do it! Wow how do I get to create for this Icon! I love this woman so much!!!! 🖤🖤 #blessed,” Siriano captioned an Instagram photo of Jackson’s outfit.

"Control" spawned a number of chart-topping hits, including "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "Control," "When I Think of You" and "Let's Wait Awhile." A&M Records

"Control" spawned a number of chart-topping hits, including "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "Control," "When I Think of You" and "Let's Wait Awhile." A&M Records

The onetime “Project Runway” winner, 36, hosted the “All for You” hitmaker in the front row of his New York Fashion Week show in September — even rescheduling his presentation just so Jackson could attend, as Page Six Style exclusively reported at the time.

“Having Janet at my show and being with her, that’s just something I never imagined would happen in my career,” the designer told us of his current muse in October.

Both Jackson and Siriano posted snaps of the throwback look on Instagram. janetjackson/Instagram

Both Jackson and Siriano posted snaps of the throwback look on Instagram. janetjackson/Instagram

Fittingly, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer wore her “Control”-inspired look to induct songwriting duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis — with whom she produced the album — into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Congratulations @officialjamandlewis on being inducted into the @rockhall!!! I LUV u both so much 😘😘😘,” Jackson captioned a clip of the trio posing together on the red carpet.