ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Janet Jackson re-creates ‘Control’ album cover look, 36 years later

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vveCA_0j1mzx9600
Janet Jackson channeled her 1986 "Control" album cover at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday. WireImage

After all these years, Janet Jackson is still in control.

The Grammy winner, 56, paid tribute to her 1986 album “Control” at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, perfectly re-creating her all-black outfit from the LP’s cover art.

Designer Christian Siriano whipped up a high-collared, bold-shouldered black buttoned jacket and matching wide-leg trousers for the musical icon, who finished the sartorial throwback by styling her hair in the same side-swept, curly updo seen on the ’80s album cover.

“When Janet calls and asks you to re-create her CONTROL album cover you do it! Wow how do I get to create for this Icon! I love this woman so much!!!! 🖤🖤 #blessed,” Siriano captioned an Instagram photo of Jackson’s outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DrUX_0j1mzx9600
"Control" spawned a number of chart-topping hits, including "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "Control," "When I Think of You" and "Let's Wait Awhile." A&M Records
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddrpO_0j1mzx9600
"Control" spawned a number of chart-topping hits, including "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "Control," "When I Think of You" and "Let's Wait Awhile." A&M Records

The onetime “Project Runway” winner, 36, hosted the “All for You” hitmaker in the front row of his New York Fashion Week show in September — even rescheduling his presentation just so Jackson could attend, as Page Six Style exclusively reported at the time.

“Having Janet at my show and being with her, that’s just something I never imagined would happen in my career,” the designer told us of his current muse in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BERj2_0j1mzx9600
Both Jackson and Siriano posted snaps of the throwback look on Instagram. janetjackson/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdxJR_0j1mzx9600
Both Jackson and Siriano posted snaps of the throwback look on Instagram. janetjackson/Instagram

Fittingly, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer wore her “Control”-inspired look to induct songwriting duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis — with whom she produced the album — into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Congratulations @officialjamandlewis on being inducted into the @rockhall!!! I LUV u both so much 😘😘😘,” Jackson captioned a clip of the trio posing together on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EVq4_0j1mzx9600
Jackson seemingly hasn’t aged in decades.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Son Denounces “King Of Pop” Label Given To Harry Styles

Prince Jackson, the eldest of Michael Jackson’s three children, has broken his silence regarding Harry Styles’ attempt to claim the throne as the new King of Pop. On Friday (Oct. 28), Prince, 25, sat with Good Morning Britain and, according to Metro UK, explained, “He’s got his own genre, and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But, the ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that really my dad earned.”
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
TMZ.com

Takeoff Memorial Service Gets Emotional as Offset, Quavo and Drake Speak Out

Takeoff's memorial service in Atlanta just ended, and his sendoff was marked by several emotional moments ... especially speeches from his Migos family and Drake. The service started shortly after noon, and lasted several hours Friday from State Farm Arena ... which was packed with mourning fans, as well as the celebs who worked with Takeoff and loved him.
ATLANTA, GA
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Page Six

Page Six

154K+
Followers
18K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy