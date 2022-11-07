ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police: Hunterdon County man exposed himself to trick-or-treaters

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 23-year-old Flemington man allegedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, according to police. Arnaldo Ruano-Polanco reportedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters while they were walking by his residence, police said. Ruano-Polanco was arrested and charged with lewdness, police said. Ruano-Polanco was later transported...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man charged with DUI following crash

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol following a crash last month in Flemington Borough. On October 11, police responded to the area of Park Avenue and Bonnell Street for a report of a motor vehicle...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Second Operation Take Back of 2022 yields 139 pounds of surrendered medications in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Hanover Township Chief of Police Michael Loock, Morris Plains Borough Chief of Police Mike Koroski, Morris Township Chief of Police Robert Shearer, and Randolph Township Chief of Police Will Harzula announce the annual autumn collection day of the Operation Take Back program yielded 139 pounds of surrendered medications.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman accused of providing false name during traffic stop in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A woman is accused of providing cops with a false name after she was stopped by police in Flemington Borough. On October 11, an officer stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations. Upon requesting the driver credentials, Annette Kuilan advised she didn’t have them with her and provided a false name to law enforcement, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 28,021 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of November 9. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town

Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted For Using Stolen Car In Newark Shooting: Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking two women in connection with a stolen car used in a September shooting, they said. The fingerprints of Quanazia Bennett, 21, of Newark, and Kelly Devereaux, 24, of Bloomfield, were recovered from the car used in the Sept. 20 incident at 18th Avenue and Hunterdon Street around midnight, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. A warrant was issued for their arrest on Oct. 6.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Police: All-clear given following bomb threat at JCC in Edison

Police have given the all-clear at a Jewish community center in Edison following a bomb threat. The threat was called into JCC of Middlesex County on Oak Tree Road Wednesday afternoon. “We’re treating it as a serious event,” Edison Deputy Police Chief Robert Dudash told News 12 New Jersey....
EDISON, NJ

