Taylor County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Accident on HWY 29 Near HWY 97

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – There is an active accident scene on HWY 29 near the exit for HWY 97. Traffic is closed to westbound traffic and travelers can expect delays as emergency crews address the scene. The accident is near mile marker 145. We welcome your stories! Contact...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

3rd man charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A third man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an Altoona man on Sept. 17. 26-year-old Kemone Golden of Cadott was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all as a party to a crime, on Friday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Wednesday morning fire destroys garage in Merrill

An early morning fire on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, destroyed a garage on E. Seventh St. in Merrill, along with the convertible car inside, and also damaged a truck parked outside and melted some of the siding on the nearest neighbor’s garage. The garage, though located only about five...
MERRILL, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Owen man charged in drug overdose death

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Owen, Wis. man is facing charges in connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County. A criminal complaint shows 31-year-old Jacob Faude is facing charges of 1st-degree reckless homicide and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics. According to the criminal complaint, authorities...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Resisting an officer, trespassing and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the city of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Chippewa County Child Dies Following Positive COVID Test

(Bob Hague, WRN) A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county. Health...
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County health officials confirm first child COVID-19 death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is confirming the first death of a child after testing positive for COVID-19. Angela Weideman, Health Officer/Director at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, said that the Department is “heartbroken” over the death of the child.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Nov. 8

Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022

Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Check your home’s heating system as temperatures fall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Colder temperatures are in the forecast in the Chippewa Valley for the coming days, and that could have people cranking up the heat at home. That is why it is important to keep up with maintenance of an important appliance needed for a winter in the Chippewa Valley.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Marathon County Case to be Featured on NBC’s “Dateline”

UNITY, WI (OnFocus) – Friday’s episode of the popular NBC program “Dateline” is scheduled to feature an episode that highlights a Marathon County murder case. Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on August 29, 2006 as he slept. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until 2019 when his second wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes was charged and arrested. In October 2021, a jury found Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree murder and she was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

