WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
onfocus.news
Accident on HWY 29 Near HWY 97
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – There is an active accident scene on HWY 29 near the exit for HWY 97. Traffic is closed to westbound traffic and travelers can expect delays as emergency crews address the scene. The accident is near mile marker 145. We welcome your stories! Contact...
WSAW
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
WEAU-TV 13
3rd man charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A third man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an Altoona man on Sept. 17. 26-year-old Kemone Golden of Cadott was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all as a party to a crime, on Friday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
merrillfotonews.com
Wednesday morning fire destroys garage in Merrill
An early morning fire on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, destroyed a garage on E. Seventh St. in Merrill, along with the convertible car inside, and also damaged a truck parked outside and melted some of the siding on the nearest neighbor’s garage. The garage, though located only about five...
WEAU-TV 13
Owen man charged in drug overdose death
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Owen, Wis. man is facing charges in connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County. A criminal complaint shows 31-year-old Jacob Faude is facing charges of 1st-degree reckless homicide and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics. According to the criminal complaint, authorities...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Resisting an officer, trespassing and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the city of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.
cwbradio.com
Chippewa County Child Dies Following Positive COVID Test
(Bob Hague, WRN) A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county. Health...
WEAU-TV 13
Travis Hakes reacts to being elected to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County voters elected a new sheriff for the first time in more than a decade. Voters elected Republican candidate Travis Hakes to the sheriff’s office over Democratic candidate, and the current sheriff’s brother, Chris Kowalczyk. James Kowalczyk announced he would not seek...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County health officials confirm first child COVID-19 death
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is confirming the first death of a child after testing positive for COVID-19. Angela Weideman, Health Officer/Director at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, said that the Department is “heartbroken” over the death of the child.
WEAU-TV 13
Voters in Eau Claire, Chippewa, La Crosse counties elect new sheriffs
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New sheriffs will be taking up the badge in three western Wisconsin counties after Tuesday’s election. Residents in Eau Claire, Chippewa and La Crosse counties will have a new sheriff for the first time in many years. One of the closest races on election...
Two Wisconsin men injured in propane heater explosion north of Houston, MN
38-year-old Kendal Schmidt of Loyal and 68-year-old Verlyn Randt of Marshfield tried to light a propane heater in an enclosed camper, authorities said. The resulting explosion burnt both men, who were transported to Gundersen in La Crosse for their injuries.
Wausau area births, Nov. 8
Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022
Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
WEAU-TV 13
Check your home’s heating system as temperatures fall
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Colder temperatures are in the forecast in the Chippewa Valley for the coming days, and that could have people cranking up the heat at home. That is why it is important to keep up with maintenance of an important appliance needed for a winter in the Chippewa Valley.
onfocus.news
Marathon County Case to be Featured on NBC’s “Dateline”
UNITY, WI (OnFocus) – Friday’s episode of the popular NBC program “Dateline” is scheduled to feature an episode that highlights a Marathon County murder case. Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on August 29, 2006 as he slept. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until 2019 when his second wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes was charged and arrested. In October 2021, a jury found Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree murder and she was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
