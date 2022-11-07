Read full article on original website
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Outpost Sunsport Owner Walks Away After 50 Years in Fort Collins
The longtime owners of Outpost Sunsport - located at 931 E. Harmony Road - are hanging up their proverbial skis, so to speak. Randy Morgan and his wife Nancy have sold the business to a 3-person group out of Montana, led by Riley Siddoway, whose parents live in Colorado. Siddoway is an avid outdoorsman himself and runs a similar business in Montana. He says it will be business as usual at Outpost Sunsport, for both customers and staff as the ownership transition occurs.
Colorado’s Christmas at The Coast Is Sold Out. Want Tix?
As Colorado gets ready for the holiday season, 99.9 The Point is planning the biggest holiday party in all of Northern Colorado. People were so excited about it that the event sold out in less than 24 hours. Didn't get your tix? We got you covered. How Can You Get...
Elton John In Denver Was Fantastic. Here Are Some Pix From The Show
We had the privilege of heading down to Denver to see Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour," and it did not disappoint. Here's a look into this epic concert in case you didn't get to attend or just want to relive the magic. Pictures From The Elton...
OOPS: Monday’s Powerball Drawing Delayed Due To Technical Error
If you were hoping to wake up this morning and be a billionaire, it looks like you'll have to wait another morning as something weird happened last night. A technical error occurred delaying the drawing of the winning numbers until tonight. A lottery spokesperson had this to say about the...
Christmas At The Coast Starring Lovelytheband
As the holiday season arrives, what better way to celebrate than with amazing live music, at an awesome local Northern Colorado venue, with one of the coolest bands out there? Get ready for our first annual Christmas at the Coast!. Christmas At The Coast Starring Lovelytheband In Fort Collins, Colorado.
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
Meteorologist Explains Why Denver Smells Weird Before a Snowstorm
Some people in Denver have noticed that the Mile High City smells kind of "off" right before it snows. Chris Bianchi, Meteorologist, at 9 News must have gotten this question quite a bit because he took to TikTok to explain what is going on. Why does it smell so bad...
See What You Missed at the Colorado Festival of Horror
Halloween comes once a year but for some, it's more of a lifestyle than a holiday. Horror enthusiasts may celebrate extra hard every Halloween, but many of them live and breathe what many reserve for October 31st. As with almost anything, there is an annual gathering for these types of...
WeldWerks to Release Little Man Salted Oreo Milk Stout Beer
When the temperatures cool down in Northern Colorado, it becomes one of my favorite seasons. No. Not fall or winter in particular. Stout season. I absolutely love stout beers, but the weather has to be right for them. That season starts now. The cooler the weather, the darker the beer.
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland
After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
Ever Called This Kid Run Pep Talk Hotline? It’s So Cute
My Colorado friends are loving this pep talk hotline run by Elementary School kids. I mean, who's more honest than young kids? If you're a parent, you know... Even if you're not, you'll love this. Get Adorable Pep Talks From Elementary School Kids. I was posting a story about "Christmas...
Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close
A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
No Jackpot Winners On Powerball But Fort Collins Gets Big Winner
For the 40th consecutive time, there was no winner for the full Powerball jackpot which is now sitting at a record $1.9 BILLION. There were however 8 people that scored some cool cash and one of those winners played at a Loaf and Jug in Fort Collins. Of the 8...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
Help Starving Kids Worldwide With Slammin’ Famine
Slammin' Famine is out to feed starving kids worldwide and they want your help right here in Northern Colorado. On February 9-11, 2023 at The Ranch in Loveland, CO, Slammin' Famine will be hosting a meal packaging event and they want to invite everyone to attend. "Tuned In to NoCo"...
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
3 Colorado Cities Listed As Best Places for a Canna-Cation
While Colorado isn't the only state where recreational cannabis use is legalized, it certainly is one of the most popular ones. According to a report from travel information industry leader, Upgraded Points, there are 3 cities in Colorado that have been named on the top 10 list for a canna-cation.
Check out Amazing Intricate Detail at this Colorado Hidden Gem
Miniatures are definitely not just for children. Sure, some of the kids' favorite toys include things like G.I Joes, action figures, Barbie Dolls, etc., but miniatures remain part of many of our lives far beyond our youth. For example, many adults collect things like Star Wars action figures, old Barbie...
Before & After: Have You Noticed These 3 Recent Changes to Loveland Business?
It's seems to be a season not only for changing leaves, but changing up things at a few Loveland businesses. Have you taken notice of what they've done?. Two of the establishments have changed up long-standing signage that they've had; the other has added something to their patio area. All stand out as signs of success tor the popular businesses in town.
