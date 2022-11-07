ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outpost Sunsport Owner Walks Away After 50 Years in Fort Collins

The longtime owners of Outpost Sunsport - located at 931 E. Harmony Road - are hanging up their proverbial skis, so to speak. Randy Morgan and his wife Nancy have sold the business to a 3-person group out of Montana, led by Riley Siddoway, whose parents live in Colorado. Siddoway is an avid outdoorsman himself and runs a similar business in Montana. He says it will be business as usual at Outpost Sunsport, for both customers and staff as the ownership transition occurs.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Christmas At The Coast Starring Lovelytheband

As the holiday season arrives, what better way to celebrate than with amazing live music, at an awesome local Northern Colorado venue, with one of the coolest bands out there? Get ready for our first annual Christmas at the Coast!. Christmas At The Coast Starring Lovelytheband In Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland

After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
LOVELAND, CO
Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close

A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Help Starving Kids Worldwide With Slammin’ Famine

Slammin' Famine is out to feed starving kids worldwide and they want your help right here in Northern Colorado. On February 9-11, 2023 at The Ranch in Loveland, CO, Slammin' Famine will be hosting a meal packaging event and they want to invite everyone to attend. "Tuned In to NoCo"...
LOVELAND, CO
