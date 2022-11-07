ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Welcomes New Recruits

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 10, 2022) The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) welcomes eight new firefighters. The group took off their cadet ropes and rang the bell at a graduation ceremony, marking the completion of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Recruit Academy on Thursday, Nov. 10. Sixteen other firefighters from...
La Vergne Fire Explorers Graduate from Local Fire Academy

The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department will be welcoming its first recruit class back from the academy, including two former department explorers. Four La Vergne recruits will be graduating from the City of Murfreesboro Fire Recruit Academy this Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. The graduation ceremony will take place at New Vision Church, 1750 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Two of the recruits were former Fire Explorers with the department that were so interested in the fire-fighting profession that they chose to apply to be full-time firefighters with LFRD.
OBITUARY: Linda Gene Warren

Linda Gene Warren, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Nashville and a resident of Rutherford County. Linda graduated from Isaac Litton High School in 1964. She played forward on the 1964 girls basketball team that won Nashville Championship and she was Captain of her tennis team. Linda graduated with a BS in Biology in 1968 from Austin Peay State University. She then taught school at Paxton High School in Jacksonville, FL and was head of the Science Department. While there she coached fast pitch softball and basketball.
OBITUARY: Bobby Wayne Lanius

Bobby Wayne Lanius of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, he was 75 years old. He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his wife; Sandra Lanius; parents, Ralston P. and Dolly Lucille Lanius; son-in-law, Chris Johnson. Mr. Lanius served in the United...
Photo of the Week: November 7, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
OBITUARY: Judy C. Adamson

Judy C. Adamson passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Stones River Manor, she was 73 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. Judy retired as a switchboard operator at Middle Tennessee State University. Judy was preceded in...
OBITUARY: Lois Sanders Wood

Lois Sanders Wood, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Odell and Lena Davenport Sanders. Mrs. Wood was also preceded in death by her husband...
OBITUARY: Nancy Patty Ryan

Nancy Patty Ryan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, she was 69 years old. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Kay Patty and Elaine Blair Patty. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jerry...
Ribbon Cutting: Results Physiotherapy in Murfreesboro

Results Physiotherapy held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N in Murfreesboro. The Results Physiotherapy Murfreesboro – Kensington Place clinic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is happy to offer chronic pain comprehensive and dependable service to our Murfreesboro, TN community in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.
OBITUARY: Shirley Jean Thompson

Mrs. Shirley Jean Thompson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022m, she was 85 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Robert and Mildred Allman. Mrs. Thompson played the organ and piano at Temple Baptist Church. She was also a painter and member of...
OBITUARY: Jeffrey Allen Dodson

Jeffrey Allen Dodson, age, 53 of Murfreesboro, TN, was made perfect before our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was preceded in death by his mother Linda Carol Fisher Dodson. Jeff is survived by his father Joe Allen Dodson, and brother Jonathan...
