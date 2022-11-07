Read full article on original website
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
This Veterans Day, Rutherford County Schools Highlights Assistant Superintendent for Finance Brian Runion
Brian Runion has been the assistant superintendent for budget and finance with Rutherford County Schools since July after previously serving as the accounting manager within the department. He’s also a veteran of the U.S. Navy and enlisted, at the age of 28, after completing a finance degree from Middle Tennessee...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Welcomes New Recruits
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 10, 2022) The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) welcomes eight new firefighters. The group took off their cadet ropes and rang the bell at a graduation ceremony, marking the completion of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Recruit Academy on Thursday, Nov. 10. Sixteen other firefighters from...
La Vergne Fire Explorers Graduate from Local Fire Academy
The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department will be welcoming its first recruit class back from the academy, including two former department explorers. Four La Vergne recruits will be graduating from the City of Murfreesboro Fire Recruit Academy this Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. The graduation ceremony will take place at New Vision Church, 1750 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Two of the recruits were former Fire Explorers with the department that were so interested in the fire-fighting profession that they chose to apply to be full-time firefighters with LFRD.
OBITUARY: Linda Gene Warren
Linda Gene Warren, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Nashville and a resident of Rutherford County. Linda graduated from Isaac Litton High School in 1964. She played forward on the 1964 girls basketball team that won Nashville Championship and she was Captain of her tennis team. Linda graduated with a BS in Biology in 1968 from Austin Peay State University. She then taught school at Paxton High School in Jacksonville, FL and was head of the Science Department. While there she coached fast pitch softball and basketball.
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
Construction Prompts Weekend Closure of I-24 East Ramp to Bell Road in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting a full closure of the I-24 Eastbound ramp to Bell Road in Nashville for construction this weekend. Beginning Saturday, November 12, at 5 a.m. the ramp will be closed so that Bell Construction crews can lay an epoxy overlay...
OBITUARY: Bobby Wayne Lanius
Bobby Wayne Lanius of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, he was 75 years old. He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his wife; Sandra Lanius; parents, Ralston P. and Dolly Lucille Lanius; son-in-law, Chris Johnson. Mr. Lanius served in the United...
Photo of the Week: November 7, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
OBITUARY: Judy C. Adamson
Judy C. Adamson passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Stones River Manor, she was 73 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. Judy retired as a switchboard operator at Middle Tennessee State University. Judy was preceded in...
OBITUARY: Lois Sanders Wood
Lois Sanders Wood, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Odell and Lena Davenport Sanders. Mrs. Wood was also preceded in death by her husband...
OBITUARY: Nancy Patty Ryan
Nancy Patty Ryan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, she was 69 years old. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Kay Patty and Elaine Blair Patty. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jerry...
$800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner Sold in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO/ARDMORE – The thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot may have died down, but the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won $800,000 from the Nov. 9, 2022, drawing, making them the 118th jackpot winner of this Tennessee-only game.
Ribbon Cutting: Results Physiotherapy in Murfreesboro
Results Physiotherapy held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N in Murfreesboro. The Results Physiotherapy Murfreesboro – Kensington Place clinic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is happy to offer chronic pain comprehensive and dependable service to our Murfreesboro, TN community in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.
Smyrna Elementary to Construct Outdoor Amphitheater and Classroom
Smyrna Elementary, recently named as Rutherford County School’s first STEM school, has begun construction of an outdoor classroom and amphitheater via a partnership with Dow Smith Co. “We needed community partners, reached out to Dow Smith, and they came to the table to talk with us,” said Vanessa Ritter,...
OBITUARY: Shirley Jean Thompson
Mrs. Shirley Jean Thompson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022m, she was 85 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Robert and Mildred Allman. Mrs. Thompson played the organ and piano at Temple Baptist Church. She was also a painter and member of...
American Idol Winner David Cook to Perform Acoustic Duo with a String Quartet at Franklin Theatre
David Cook announced a new show at the Franklin Theatre in February 2023. It’s a special acoustic duo with a string quartet taking place on Saturday, February 11th at 8 pm. Cook shared on social media, “Acoustic. String Quartet. Franklin Theatre. Franklin, Tennessee. Valentine’s Day-ish. Audience? Possibly YOU!”
OBITUARY: Jeffrey Allen Dodson
Jeffrey Allen Dodson, age, 53 of Murfreesboro, TN, was made perfect before our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was preceded in death by his mother Linda Carol Fisher Dodson. Jeff is survived by his father Joe Allen Dodson, and brother Jonathan...
Fleet Feet Murfreesboro’s Frosty Fun Run Set for Saturday, December 3
Trail run, family event returns for second year to Hop Springs Beer Park. Fleet Feet Murfreesboro announces the 14th Annual Frosty Fun Run will return to Hop Springs Beer Park Saturday, December 3, 2022. All proceeds benefit CASA of Rutherford County and Parks Christmas for the Children. The programs provide...
Middle Tennessee Electric, Tennessee Environmental Council to Break Ground on Pollinator Habitat
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) and Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) are partnering to establish a one-acre native pollinator habitat at MTE’s solar field in College Grove. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 14, at noon. MTE commissioned its 1-megawatt solar field in College Grove, TN in November of...
