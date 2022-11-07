ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Veterans Day Program marks 36 years in Windom

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - In Windom, Veterans Day program has been a tradition for the past 36 years. It’s a special day for the community and school, to celebrate and honor those veterans in the community and those who aren’t with us anymore. “Veterans and all that they’ve...
WINDOM, MN
Mankato Veterans Memorial service honors all veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We honor our veterans whether they’re in the service or not in service, retired- I mean, there’s a significance of that there. We celebrate them,” chaplain of the Disabled American Veterans James Mason said. Despite the cold, members of the community, as...
MANKATO, MN
Mankato offering free pumpkin disposal service

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has announced that free pumpkin disposal services are available. People can bring unwanted pumpkins to one of two drop-off locations. Those are the Public Works Center on South Victory Drive and Sibley Park on Mound Avenue, near the Pavilion. There is no...
MANKATO, MN
Pick of the Litter: Misty Foot

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Misty Foot. Misty Foot is a 2 year-old domestic short-hair cat. She’s a cuddler and enjoys playing with toys. Her signature move is climbing into your arms and burrowing her head under your chin. Misty Foot has...
MANKATO, MN
Acupuncture: A prickly therapy alternative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Acupuncture’s rise in popularity can be attributed in part to its effectiveness for pain relief and in part to the fact that scientific studies have begun to prove its efficacy. But exactly what is it and how does it work? Stephanie Hylla of Mankato Acupuncture Clinic joined Lisa and Kelsey for more on the Eastern therapeutic technique.
MANKATO, MN
Community members can donate to Trucks & Toys campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is never a shortage of children in need of toys during the holiday season and one local program is doing its part to get gifts into kid’s hands. A partnership between Volk Transfer and the Minnesota Trucking Association is seeking donations for the annual...
MANKATO, MN
Weggy’s: Breakfast is served...all day long!

MANKATO, MN
Mankato on ice: where to chill out during the cold months

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mercury may be plummeting, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun! Kelsey and Lisa were joined by Jessica Beyer of Greater Mankato Area Growth with some places and ideas for how to chill out within the region, during the colder months!
MANKATO, MN
North Mankato garage damaged by fire

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation into a North Mankato garage fire. The North Mankato Fire Department says it happened just before 7:20 Friday morning at the detached garage of the home located at 850 Lyndale Street. Fire fighters say there is...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Using CBD: turning a Nuleev on physical, mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The term “cannabidiol”--more commonly known as CBD--is becoming a household name in today’s world. Now, In America, over a third of all CBD usage is motivated by pain treatment. However, CBD is also believed to help reduce the level of dependency on cigarettes and nicotine, can help in the treatment of epilepsy. and can even help treat anxiety and depression. Still lots of questions remain about CBD and its every day use. To speak more on the topic, Jared Day, an expert from Mankato’s new CBD shop Nuleev, visited Kelsey and Lisa in-studio.
MANKATO, MN
Springfield advances to semifinals with 28-6 win

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team advances to the Class A state semifinals after beating Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28-6 on Friday. The Tigers will play Deer River at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MN
New mayor for North Mankato, Masaad re-elected in Mankato

(KEYC) - There’s a new mayor in North Mankato. It was an open race for the North Mankato mayoral seat as current Mayor Mark Dehen announced his bid for County Commissioner. Four men were vying for the seat: Scott Carlson, Ben Kaus, Kenneth DeWitte and Warren Anderson. Scott Carlson was the winner of that contest. A teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools, Carlson said he will lead with common sense -- and support efforts to maintain North Mankato’s quality of life, build community and bring more businesses to town.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Maverick Insider: Hoffner details MSU's playoff push (Part I)

MANKATO, MN
Fairmont is back in Class AAA bracket for second-straight season

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, the Fairmont football team (9-2) hits the turf in Burnsville for its Class AAA quarterfinals showdown against St. Croix Lutheran. The Cardinals were in a similar position this time last year after defeating section-rival Waseca to advance to the big stage. Although, Fairmont suffered an early exit in 2021 to the eventual state champions, Dassel-Cokato.
FAIRMONT, MN
Springfield up for challenge in opening round of Class A state tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the conditions turning cold and windy, the Springfield football team is playing some of their best football ahead of Friday night’s Class A state quarterfinals match up against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Crown College. Entering the playoff clash, the Tigers are underdogs but head coach Adam...
SPRINGFIELD, MN
Sheriff race winners react to election results

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January. The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
Signing Day: MSU soccer program lands Mankato East trio

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A wave of purple took center stage inside the Mankato East auditorium as a trio of stars from the Cougars girls’ soccer program exchanged their black and gold jerseys for Minnesota State purple and gold. Julia Fischer, Izzy Schott and Ella Huetll guided Mankato East...
MANKATO, MN

