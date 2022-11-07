Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
5 things to know for Nov. 10: Midterms, Tropical storm, Ukraine, Marijuana, Listeria
Election officials cautiously went into the midterms this week bracing for the possibility of harassment and hostility at some polling places. Luckily, voting went smoothly across the US — even after two years that election-deniers bragged that they would flood the polls with observers to find fraud. Here’s what...
Channel 3000
Runoff for Warnock, Walker in Georgia; Russia withdrawing from Kherson; turtles under threat | Hot off the Wire podcast
On the latest, non-elections episode of Hot off the Wire (for election coverage, scroll down):. Georgia’s closely watched race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will go to a Dec. 6 runoff because neither candidate took more than half of the vote. Russia’s military says it’s withdrawing from Kherson....
Michigan vs. Nebraska prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
Michigan vs. Nebraska prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
Channel 3000
The election and cannabis as a replacement for opioids | Here Weed Go! podcast
Host Eddie Celaya delivers a special episode. First, he provides some breaking cannabis news: Maryland and Missouri voters approved recreational adult-use cannabis programs in their respective states. Plus, five counties in Texas voted to effectively decriminalize cannabis use and halt most enforcement of prohibition within their borders. Similar adult-use measures...
Channel 3000
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs; Griner sent to penal colony; Alabama guitarist dies | Hot off the Wire podcast
On the latest, non-elections episode of Hot off the Wire (for election coverage, scroll down):. Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 employees, 13% of its workforce. American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia. Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama, has died. For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.
Channel 3000
WATCH: News 3 Now at Ten – November 9, 2022
Watch News 3 Now at Ten from November 9, 2022. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
The Final Drive: Level 4 Playoffs
Highlights and scores from the Level 4 playoffs of the Final Drive. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0