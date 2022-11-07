ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

One trapped, several injured in Dayton crash

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Crews are working to free a person from a car crash in Dayton on Monday, authorities reported.

Man killed in Springfield shooting ID'd

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars collided at the intersection of U.S. 35 and James H. McGhee Boulevard in Dayton. Crews are currently reporting that one person is trapped in the collision.

Dayton Police and Fire said in a Facebook post that multiple people were injured at that location.

Monday is last chance to vote early; polls open Tuesday

This incident remains under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

WDTN

At least 2 hospitalized after crash in Northridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Rush hour crash delays drivers in Washington Twp.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers traveling through southern Montgomery County on Friday experienced delays after a crash during rush hour. According to dispatch, two cars collided in the right lane of I-675 southbound in Washington Township. The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. around McEwen Road and I-675 southbound. ODOT traffic cameras showed the backup. ODOT […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman. Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton.com

Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield

Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Victim identified following fatal crash in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in Westwood Thursday evening. According to police, just before 5:30 p.m. CPD's traffic unit responded to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of a fatal crash. Police said the victim was driving a 2002 red Mercury Sable...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

