Elon Musk Encourages Independents to Vote for a Republican Congress Ahead of Midterms

Related
NBC New York
Nevada's Key US Senate Race Too Early to Call
The nail-biting race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt remained too early to call after polls closed across Nevada Tuesday night. As of early Wednesday morning, Cortez Masto trailed Laxalt 47.2% to 49.9%, with 80% of the vote counted, according to NBC News. Laxalt...
NBC New York
Democrat Pat Ryan Reelected to Congress in New York
U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress, becoming one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City to hold off Republican opponents in the midterm election. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt, a second-term state...
NBC New York
Shares of Truth Social Merger Partner Fall After Trump's Candidates Underwhelm in Midterm Elections
Shares of a Trump-linked SPAC fell after several of the ex-president's favorite candidates disappointed in midterm elections. Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. faces legal and financial challenges. Shares of the blank-check company set to take Trump Media and its Truth Social platform public fell sharply Wednesday after...
NBC New York
Climate Advocates Win Key Governors Races as Democrats Defy ‘Red Wave' in Midterm Elections
Climate advocates won key governor's races across the country on Tuesday, even as control of Congress remains up in the air. Environmental groups say the major victory of the midterm elections is among Democrats who made aggressive climate commitments as part of their gubernatorial campaigns. “With the prospect of a...
NBC New York
Live Updates — Midterm Elections: Biden Says a Predicted Republican Wave ‘Didn't Happen'
This is CNBC's live blog covering Wednesday's ongoing race calls in the U.S. midterm elections. Tuesday'slive blog can be found here. Control of the U.S. House and Senate was still up in the air Wednesday, as states across the country tallied votes in neck-and-neck midterm election races. A set of...
NBC New York
Did Eric Adams Inadvertently Help NY Republicans Get Elected to House? Critics Say So
While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
Should Donald Trump get back on Twitter now that Elon Musk owns it? People in Austin sound off
The prospect of former President Trump possibly rejoining Twitter under its new owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, elicited varying opinions from Austin locals.
NBC New York
Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness
Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
HuffPost
'Not Happy' Melania Could Be Drag On Trump's Comeback Plans: Biographer
“She doesn’t like being in the news. She doesn’t like her name being attached to the rants and ravings of her husband,” said CNN correspondent Kate Bennett.
NBC New York
Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'
Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
NBC New York
Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
NBC New York
Who Is Mike Lawler? Top NY Dem Maloney Concedes Key House Race to Republican
Mike Lawler, a New York Republican previously little known outside his district, is expected to claim victory later Wednesday over one of the country's top Democrats for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, though the race has not yet been officially called in his favor. A spokesperson for...
