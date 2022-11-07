Read full article on original website
Shares of Truth Social Merger Partner Fall After Trump's Candidates Underwhelm in Midterm Elections
Shares of a Trump-linked SPAC fell after several of the ex-president's favorite candidates disappointed in midterm elections. Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. faces legal and financial challenges. Shares of the blank-check company set to take Trump Media and its Truth Social platform public fell sharply Wednesday after...
Read Elon Musk's First Email to All Twitter Employees: Remote Work Over, Company Needs Subscriptions to Survive Downturn
Elon Musk said he is putting an end to Twitter's "work from home forever" policy in his first email to the staff of the social network that he now owns. He also warned the company might not survive the downturn without significant subscription revenue. Additional C-level executives have also resigned...
Elon Musk Is Now Working Out of Twitter Headquarters, Thanks Employees for Long Hours
In an email Friday, Musk thanked employees who worked late Thursday alongside him in Twitter's offices and invited them to visit him in person Friday to discuss the company's future. He also said he would be fine with people who are "performing at an exceptional level" staying remote if they...
Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'
Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
Nevada's Key US Senate Race Too Early to Call
The nail-biting race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt remained too early to call after polls closed across Nevada Tuesday night. As of early Wednesday morning, Cortez Masto trailed Laxalt 47.2% to 49.9%, with 80% of the vote counted, according to NBC News. Laxalt...
Leaked Video: Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Meta Employees After Mass Layoff
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees Wednesday afternoon, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff. Here's what Zuckerberg told employees. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees virtually on Wednesday around 1pm ET, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff.
Did Eric Adams Inadvertently Help NY Republicans Get Elected to House? Critics Say So
While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
World Leaders Insist Russia's War in Ukraine Must Be a Reason to Act Even Faster on Climate
World leaders convened in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver national statements on the battle to secure a livable future. "Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the U.N.-brokered talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin's "abhorrent war in...
Climate Advocates Win Key Governors Races as Democrats Defy ‘Red Wave' in Midterm Elections
Climate advocates won key governor's races across the country on Tuesday, even as control of Congress remains up in the air. Environmental groups say the major victory of the midterm elections is among Democrats who made aggressive climate commitments as part of their gubernatorial campaigns. “With the prospect of a...
Washington Turns Up Heat on Crypto ‘Darling' Sam Bankman-Fried Following FTX Bankruptcy
Bankman-Fried, who was a regular presence on Capitol Hill over the past year as an industry advocate, tweeted Thursday that he was sorry. "I f---ed up, and should have done better," he said. He stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, and FTX filed for Chapter 11...
Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
We May Not Know Who Controls the U.S. Senate Until December; House Could Be Decided Much Sooner
The balance of political power in Congress has yet to be decided, two days after Election Day. Ongoing vote counts in about a dozen states will determine if Democrats retain majorities in the Senate and the House, or if Republicans will win one or both chambers. A runoff election in...
Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week.
Democrat Pat Ryan Reelected to Congress in New York
U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress, becoming one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City to hold off Republican opponents in the midterm election. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt, a second-term state...
Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march
Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event. The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles.
Ukraine news - live: Zelensky hails ‘historic day’ as residents celebrate Russian troops withdrawal from Kherson
Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the centre of Kherson yesterday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.“Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address.The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat in the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister on called on Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to ensure Russia did not play hunger games regarding shipments of Ukrainian grain to the global market.Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference on the sidelines of the Asean summit that his counterpart Sergei Lavrov had not requested a meeting with him. He also said Russia must approach all negotiations in good faith.
Who Is Mike Lawler? Top NY Dem Maloney Concedes Key House Race to Republican
Mike Lawler, a New York Republican previously little known outside his district, is expected to claim victory later Wednesday over one of the country's top Democrats for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, though the race has not yet been officially called in his favor. A spokesperson for...
