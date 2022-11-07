ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Reuters

Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week.
The Daily Advance

Ukraine's heroes defy Putin's darkness to shine

As over one million Ukrainians sit shivering in the dark due to power outages incurred by Putin-strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, there are those who defy the darkness and let their light shine. Sumy is a small city on the Psel River, a headwater of the mighty Dnieper River. It is located about halfway between Kiev and the Russian border. It was one of the first places attacked by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion. The local militia, made up of men of all...
AFP

Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march

Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event.  The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles. 

