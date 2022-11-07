Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week.
Bill Maher mocks Dem obsession with non-White, non-male candidates amid 2024 chatter: 'Sorry Gavin Newsom'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher spent time discussing how much "identity politics" will play a role in Democrats choosing their presidential ticket in 2024.
Japan's Kishida calls for constructive relations in talks with China's Li
TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday he hoped the two countries could strive toward building a "constructive and stable" relationship, Japan's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Ukraine's heroes defy Putin's darkness to shine
As over one million Ukrainians sit shivering in the dark due to power outages incurred by Putin-strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, there are those who defy the darkness and let their light shine. Sumy is a small city on the Psel River, a headwater of the mighty Dnieper River. It is located about halfway between Kiev and the Russian border. It was one of the first places attacked by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion. The local militia, made up of men of all...
Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march
Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event. The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles.
Comments / 0