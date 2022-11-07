Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Is Now Working Out of Twitter Headquarters, Thanks Employees for Long Hours
In an email Friday, Musk thanked employees who worked late Thursday alongside him in Twitter's offices and invited them to visit him in person Friday to discuss the company's future. He also said he would be fine with people who are "performing at an exceptional level" staying remote if they...
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Took Over a Struggling Business With Twitter and Has Quickly Made It Worse
General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
NBC San Diego
Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'
Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
NBC San Diego
Midterm Results Are Looking Increasingly Sunny for Biden as He Touts ‘Strong Night' for Democrats
President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of Election Day he was "optimistic" for Democrats in the face of what was projected to be a "red wave" for Republicans amid decades-high inflation. As results are reported across the country Wednesday morning, it appears Biden was right to be hopeful. Modern U.S....
NBC San Diego
John Fetterman Wins Key Pennsylvania Senate Race; Mehmet Oz Concedes
Democrat John Fetterman has won the race to be Pennsylvania’s next U.S. Senator after a closely watched election with national implications, NBC News projected early Wednesday morning. Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, defeated Mehmet Oz, a heart surgeon and longtime television personality. At times early in the cycle, it...
NBC San Diego
25-Year-Old Maxwell Frost Will Be the First Gen Z Member of Congress
Progressive activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, will officially become the first Gen Z member of Congress after winning his race to represent Florida's 10th Congressional District. "Central Florida, my name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost, and I'm going to be the first Generation Z member of the United States Congress!" Frost...
NBC San Diego
Climate Advocates Win Key Governors Races as Democrats Defy ‘Red Wave' in Midterm Elections
Climate advocates won key governor's races across the country on Tuesday, even as control of Congress remains up in the air. Environmental groups say the major victory of the midterm elections is among Democrats who made aggressive climate commitments as part of their gubernatorial campaigns. “With the prospect of a...
NBC San Diego
Mass Layoffs at Twitter, Meta and Other Companies Spotlight a Little-Known U.S. Law That Protects Employees
Soon after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, mass layoffs began. On the night of Nov. 3, hundreds of the company's employees were notified via email that they no longer worked there, though some have since been asked to come back, Bloomberg reports. In...
