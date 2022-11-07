ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk Took Over a Struggling Business With Twitter and Has Quickly Made It Worse

General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'

Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
John Fetterman Wins Key Pennsylvania Senate Race; Mehmet Oz Concedes

Democrat John Fetterman has won the race to be Pennsylvania’s next U.S. Senator after a closely watched election with national implications, NBC News projected early Wednesday morning. Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, defeated Mehmet Oz, a heart surgeon and longtime television personality. At times early in the cycle, it...
25-Year-Old Maxwell Frost Will Be the First Gen Z Member of Congress

Progressive activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, will officially become the first Gen Z member of Congress after winning his race to represent Florida's 10th Congressional District. "Central Florida, my name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost, and I'm going to be the first Generation Z member of the United States Congress!" Frost...
